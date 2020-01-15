Choline Chloride Market Increasing demand with Leading Players to 2023

Choline chloride is a quarternary ammonium salt that contains chloride anion and choline cation. In the laboratory, chloline is mainly prepared by the methylation of the dimethylethanolamine with the methyl chloride. However, in the industries Davy’s Process Technology is the most widely used process to manufacture choline chloride. This process manufactures choline chloride from the hydrochloric acid, ethylene oxide and trimethylamine or from the pre-formed salts.

Choline chloride is an essential nutrient that is required for the optimum animal growth. Choline chloride induces animal growth through building and maintaining cell structure as well as its function. Choline chloride is mainly associated with the synthesis as well as metabolism of betaine, methionine, serine, cystein, glycine and many other methyl containing biological compounds.

Rising disposable income coupled with the better standard of living has increased the consumption of poultry which in turn is expected to boost the overall demand for the choline chloride market. In addition, the increase in the favor for poultry that that compared to pork or beef has further accelerated the demand for the choline chloride. Choline chloride is a derivative of the methylamine which is primarily used as a vitamin substitute or as supplements in the animal feed additives for fish farming, swine feed and poultry.

Kemin Industries Inc., Nb Group Co. Ltd., Be–Long Corpration, A&C Co. Inc., Pestell Mineral & Ingredients, Havay Chemicals, Basf Se, Balaji Amines Ltd., Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd., Taminco Corporation, Balchem Corporation and Algry Quimica Sl among others are the key participants of the global choline chloride market.

