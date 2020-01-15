C4ISR Market by Application (Communication, Command & Control, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance & Reconnaissance, and Electronic Warfare) Solution, End User, and Region – Global Forecast to 2022

According to Market Study Report, C4ISR Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the C4ISR Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, technological trends, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the C4ISR Market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance & Reconnaissance (C4ISR) Market was estimated at US$ 100.25 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach US$ 119.39 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 3.56% from 2017 to 2022. This report spread across 196 Pages, Profiling 13 Companies and Supported with 102 Tables and 51 Figures is now available in this research.

Top Companies profiled in the C4ISR Market:

Lockheed Martin (US)

Raytheon (US)

Rockwell Collins (US)

BAE Systems (UK)

Thales (France)

Leonardo (Italy)

Elbit Systems (Israel)

Northrop Grumman (US)

The Electronic warfare segment of theC4ISR market, by application is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Electronic warfare systems provide capabilities to protect assets from various enemy defense systems such as air defense and naval defense systems. They ensure operation in hostile environment. Intelligence is expected to be the second fastest-growing segment in the C4ISR market, by application.

The Airborne segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment of the C4ISR market, by platform. The growth in use of various UAVs in the modern warfare systems for intelligence, surveillance & reconnaissance missions has led to the growth of the airborne segment. Development of new communication and data linking technologies for integration of various airborne platforms has also led to the growth of the airborne segment.

North America dominates the C4ISR market, by region. Countries in this region include the US and Canada. The North American C4ISR market is mainly driven by the US Army’s overseas missions and the need to safeguard homeland security. The countries in North America are investing in research and development and acquisition of various C4ISR systems and subsystems to shorten mission cycle time and to reduce the number of casualties.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1 – 35%, Tier 2 – 45% and Tier 3 – 20%

By Designation: C level – 35%, Director level – 25%, Others – 40%

By Region: North America – 30%, Europe – 20%, Asia Pacific – 30%, Middle East – 10%, RoW – 10%

Research Coverage:

The C4ISR Market has been segmented based on platform (airborne, land, naval, space), application (command & control; communication; computer; intelligence, surveillance & reconnaissance; and electronic warfare), solution (products, services), and end user (defense, commercial). The C4ISR market has been studied for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Rest of the World (RoW). The report provides in-depth market intelligence regarding the market dynamics and major factors such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges that influence the growth of the C4ISR market.

Target Audience for C4ISR Market: All Departments Pertaining to C4ISR, Armed Services, Defense System Manufacturers, Defense Software Providers, Subcomponent Manufacturers, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), Component Suppliers.

