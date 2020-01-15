Button Mushroom Market showing footprints for Strong Annual Sales

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Button Mushroom’ market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Costa Pvt Ltd (Australia),Bonduelle Fresh Europe (France),Greenyard (Belgium),Drinkwater’s Button Mushrooms Limited (United Kingdom),Monterey Button Mushrooms Inc. (United States),Monaghan Mushrooms Ireland (Ireland),Shanghai Finc Bio-Tech Inc. (China),Okechamp S.A. (Poland),Indus Mushrooms (India),Phillips Mushroom Farms, Inc. (United States)

Button mushrooms are in general looks like tiny umbrellas, having a cap like dense parasol that is attached to a stem which can be short and thick or thin and also curved in a slight way. There are mainly three different types of button mushrooms available in the market, they are white mushrooms, Portobello mushrooms, and crimini mushrooms, and they basically share the same scientific name, which is known as Agaricus bisporus. The market of the mushroom is increasing due to the growing population and there rising demand for the nonveg substitute, also people are becoming more health conscious. While some of the factors like limited life span of mushroom may hinder the market.

Market Segmentation:

by Type (Fresh Mushroom, Processed Mushroom), Application (Home, Restaurants, Others), Processing (Dried, Frozen, Canned, Others)

Highlights of Influencing Trends:

Rising Demand for Meat Substitutes

Market Growth Drivers:

Rising Population and Rising Diversified Food Demand

Increasing Consumer Preference for Convenience Foods & Ready-To-Eat Meals

Restraints:

Limited Shelf-Life of Mushrooms

Opportunities:

Technological Advancements

Growing Concerns About Obesity

Challenges:

Proper Process Management

Changing Consumer Preferences



Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Extracts from TOC

1 Study Coverage

Industry Definition

…..

2 Executive Summary

Global Button Mushroom Market Size (2014-2025) by Revenue, Production*, Growth rate

Analysis of Competitive Landscape – Insights on Market Development Scenario

3 Market Size by Manufacturers [Market Share, Global Rank etc]

4 Global Button Mushroom Production, Consumption by Regions (2014-2025)

5 Market Size by Type

Global Button Mushroom Revenue by Type

Global Button Mushroom Volume by Type

Global Button Mushroom Price by Type

6 Market Size by Application (2014-2025)

Global Button Mushroom Breakdown Data by Revenue, Volume

7 Manufacturers Profiles

8 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

