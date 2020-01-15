Biomass Briquette Fuel Market Analysis 2020 Global Insights, Industry Demand, Size, Type, Share, Trends and Key Players – German Pellets, Enviva, Pinnacle Renewable Energy Group, Pacific BioEnergy Corporation

Global Biomass Briquette Fuel market is valued at 7954.5 million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach 13800 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% during 2021-2026.

This report presents the worldwide Biomass Briquette Fuel Market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2015-2019 and forecast to 2026), by manufacturers, region, type and application. This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The report focuses on global major leading industry players of Biomass Briquette Fuel industry providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out. The Biomass Briquette Fuel Market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects are assessed and overall research conclusions offered.

Top Manufacturers Analysis: German Pellets, Enviva, Pinnacle Renewable Energy Group, Pacific BioEnergy Corporation, Vyborgskaya Cellulose, Rentech, Graanul Invest Group, RWE Innogy, Lignetics, E-pellets, Drax Biomass, General Biofuels, BlueFire Renewables, Pfeifer Group, Biomass Secure Power, Viridis Energy, Energex, Fram Renewable Fuels, Protocol Energy, Premium Pellet Ltd., Granules LG, Enova Energy Group, Corinith Wood Pellets, Maine Woods Pellet, Appalachian Wood Pellets, Bear Mountain Forest Prod, Agropellets, West Oregon Wood Prod, Bayou Wood Pellets, etc.

Biomass pellet fuel is biofuels made from compressed organic matter or biomass. Wood pellets are the most common type of pellet fuel and are generally made from compacted sawdust and related industrial wastes from the milling of lumber, manufacture of wood products and furniture, and construction. Other industrial waste sources include empty fruit bunches, palm kernel shells, coconut shells, and tree tops and branches discarded during logging operations.

At present, in developed countries, the Biomass Fuel industry is generally at a more advanced level. The world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in EU. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced equipment, strong R & D capability, and leading technical level. With the development of Chinese Biomass Fuel industry production technology, their share in the international market is increasing, and competitiveness in the international market gradually increases.

Global Biomass Briquette Fuel Market: Regional Analysis: The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Biomass Briquette Fuel market in important regions, including the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Mexico, and Brazil, etc. Key regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

Segment by Type

– Bulk Biomass Briquette

– Biomass Pellet

Segment by Application

– Power generation

– Residential and commercial heating

– Other

Major Points from Table of Contents

Table of Contents

1 Biomass Briquette Fuel Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Biomass Briquette Fuel

1.2 Biomass Briquette Fuel Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Biomass Briquette Fuel Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Bulk Biomass Briquette

1.2.3 Biomass Pellet

1.3 Biomass Briquette Fuel Segment by Application

1.3.1 Biomass Briquette Fuel Consumption Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Power generation

1.3.3 Residential and commercial heating

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Global Biomass Briquette Fuel Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Biomass Briquette Fuel Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 North America Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Europe Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.4 China Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Japan Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5 Global Biomass Briquette Fuel Growth Prospects

1.5.1 Global Biomass Briquette Fuel Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.2 Global Biomass Briquette Fuel Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.3 Global Biomass Briquette Fuel Production Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Biomass Briquette Fuel Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Biomass Briquette Fuel Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Biomass Briquette Fuel Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.5 Manufacturers Biomass Briquette Fuel Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Biomass Briquette Fuel Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Biomass Briquette Fuel Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Biomass Briquette Fuel Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Biomass Briquette Fuel Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Biomass Briquette Fuel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.4 North America Biomass Briquette Fuel Production

3.4.1 North America Biomass Briquette Fuel Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.4.2 North America Biomass Briquette Fuel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.5 Europe Biomass Briquette Fuel Production

3.5.1 Europe Biomass Briquette Fuel Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Europe Biomass Briquette Fuel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.6 China Biomass Briquette Fuel Production

3.6.1 China Biomass Briquette Fuel Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.6.2 China Biomass Briquette Fuel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.7 Japan Biomass Briquette Fuel Production

3.7.1 Japan Biomass Briquette Fuel Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Japan Biomass Briquette Fuel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4 Global Biomass Briquette Fuel Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Biomass Briquette Fuel Consumption by Regions

4.1.1 Global Biomass Briquette Fuel Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Biomass Briquette Fuel Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Biomass Briquette Fuel Consumption by Countries

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Biomass Briquette Fuel Consumption by Countries

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Biomass Briquette Fuel Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Biomass Briquette Fuel Consumption by Countries

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

And More

