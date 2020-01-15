Baby Stroller Wheel Market | Size | Analysis | Share | Outlook to 2025
A stroller is designed for infants who have begun to sit. A stroller should have safety equipment like harness and safety belts to ensure that the baby is safe sitting inside one. Besides, a stroller also comes with a hood or a canopy to protect the baby. Strollers today come in many varieties with many different features, giving lots of options to choose. And consumers may prefer the strollers with advantages like lighter, compact, easy to store and avoid waking baby. A stroller generally has three or four wheels for move easy. Some can folds into a significantly smaller size, which can make storage in a back of a small car trunk practical and makes storage at home simpler too.
The worldwide “Baby Stroller Wheel Market” statistical surveying report is an inescapable research report that contacts the most imperative parts of the Baby Stroller Wheel platform that is important to be gotten a handle on by an expert or even a layman.
The global Baby Stroller Market size is estimated at – – – million USD with a CAGR – -% from 2015-2019 and is expected to reach – – – Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR – -% from 2020 to 2025. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Baby Stroller by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.
By Region
- Asia-Pacific [China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Oceania]
- Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]
- North America [United States, Canada, Mexico]
- Middle East and Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa]
- South America [Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]
Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):
- Single-Child Stroller
- Multi-Child Stroller
- Pram
Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):
- Combi
- Good Baby
- Seebaby
- Artsana
- Newell Rubbermaid
- Shenma Group
- BBH
- Mybaby
- Aing
- Emmaljunga
- UPPAbaby
- Stokke
- Roadmate
- Hauck
- Dorel
- ABC Design
- Peg Perego
Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):
- Under 1 years old
- 1 to 2.5 years old
- Above 2.5 years old
Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):
- North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)
- Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)
