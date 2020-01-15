Artillery Systems Market by Type (Howitzer, Mortar, Anti-air, Rocket), Component (Gun Turret, Engine, Fire Control System, Ammunition Handling System, Chassis, Auxiliary System)-Forecast to 2022

The Global Artillery Systems Market is committed fulfilling the requirements of the clients by giving them thorough insights into the market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

Get Free Sample Research Copy @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=1332864

The Artillery System Market is expected to grow from USD 9.83 Billion in 2017 to USD 13.94 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 7.23% during the forecast period. This report spread across 164 Pages, Profiling 12 Companies and Supported with 121 Tables and 61 Figures is now available in this research.

Top Companies profiled in the Artillery Systems Market include are Elbit Systems (Israel), BAE Systems (UK), China Ordnance Industries Group Corporation (NORINCO) (China), Hanwha Group (South Korea), KMW+Nexter Defense Systems KNDS (Netherlands), Denel SOC Ltd (South Africa), IMI Systems (Israel), Lockheed Martin (US), ST Engineering (Singapore), RUAG Group (Switzerland), General Dynamics (US), and Avibras (Brazil).

Based on Range, the artillery system market has been segmented into short range, medium range, and long range. The medium range segment is expected to lead the artillery system market from 2017 to 2022. Medium range guns have higher accuracy as compared to long-range artillery systems and are used form destruction of targets that are in moderate range.

The Asia Pacific region is estimated to lead the artillery system market in 2017. Various countries, such as such as China, South Korea, India, and Pakistan in the Asia Pacific region have increased their defense budgets and are focused on undergoing military modernization programs. Thus, increase in the number of military modernization programs is projected to drive the growth of the artillery systems market in this region. China and India are considered to be major markets for artillery systems in this region.

Avail Discount @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/discount.aspx?name=1332864

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type- Tier 1 – 35 %, Tier 2 – 45%, and Tier 3 – 20%

By Designation – C Level – 35%, Director Level – 25%, and Others – 40%

By Region – North America – 45%, Europe – 20%, Asia Pacific – 30%, and RoW – 5%

Research Coverage:

This Report presents a comprehensive overview of the artillery systems market during the forecast period. The artillery systems market has been segmented on the basis of type (howitzer, mortar, anti-air, rocket, and other),range(short range, medium range, and long range), caliber (small caliber, medium caliber, and heavy caliber), component (Gun turret, engine, fire control systems, ammunition handling system, chassis, and auxiliary systems), and region.

Target Audience for Artillery Systems Market:

Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) Component Suppliers Military Upgradation Service Providers

Enquire about report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/inquirybeforebuy.aspx?name=1332864

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald