Aquaculture Market – Global Industry, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Forecast, 2019-2025

The global aquaculture market research study offers a wide perspective on where the industry is heading to. This report presents a comprehensive overview of the aquaculture market size, share and growth opportunities by product type, applications, key companies and key regions. The research is based on extensive primary interviews (in-house experts, industry leaders, and market players) and secondary research (a host of paid and unpaid databases), along with the analytical tools that have been used to build the forecast and the predictive models.

Request a PDF sample of the @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/111

The report further includes a thorough analysis of the impact of the Porter’s five major forces to understand the overall attractiveness of the industry. The report also focuses on the key developments and investments made in the global aquaculture market by the players, research organizations, and government bodies.

Further, the report includes an exhaustive analysis of the regional split into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest-of-the-World. Each region details the individual push-and-pull forces in addition to the key players from that region.

The report studies the world aquaculture market revenue from 2015 to 2025; 2015 to 2017 figures include the actual audited annual value with forecast for the period 2018 and 2025. This global aquaculture market report also comprises actionable qualitative insights about the market and key dynamics analyzed such as drivers, challenges and growth opportunities.

Aquaculture has established itself as the most effective solution in bridging the gap between consumer demand and supply shortage of natural marine protein. Aquaculture practice is an effective solution to reduce sea food trade deficit and also assists in regulating a balanced and efficient aquatic ecosystem. This has led to governments across the world to focus on increased promotional and investment in aquaculture, especially in North America and Europe. Rising migration in North American countries has emerged as a major factor leading to the rise in the demand for fin fishes, thereby directly affecting the overall demand for the aquaculture market in this region. The global aquaculture market segmented on the basis of its consumption purpose was majorly dominated by the food segment accounting for nearly 90% of the overall demand in 2018. This segment refers to aquaculture practice carried out to meet the consumption demand for sea food. The transition of dietary requirements to focus on protein rich fish has been the primary factor leading to the need for fish farming. However, aquaculture has several non-food end uses which includes pharmaceuticals, jewelry and ornaments, and aquariums. For instance in the pharmaceutical industry chitin from shrimp and crab shells is finding a significant application. Furthermore, bio waste products generated from fish processing industries which facilitates many environmental, socio economic and health benefits, is another factor that is expected to drive the non-food consumption market segment. Direct purchase the Single user copy of the research study @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/researchreport/purchase/111 On the basis of geography, Asia-Pacific dominated the global aquaculture market accounting for more than 75% of the overall market revenue. The expanding middle-class in China, India and other emerging nations is driving demand for high value western seafood which includes Atlantic salmon which are traditionally farmed or caught in the colder regions. To curb import dependence and control prices fish farmers in China have resorted to raising salmon and other temperate fish such as trout. China with its enormous aquaculture production capacity, is the primary factor that has enabled the dominance of this region in global aquaculture market. China is the largest producer, consumer and exporter of shellfish and fin fish in the world. It accounts for more than one-third of global supply of fish supply assisted by its rapidly expanding aquaculture sector. Major points from Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Chapter 2 Research Methodology

Chapter 3 Market Insights

Chapter 4 Aquaculture Market Overview, By Source

Chapter 5 Aquaculture Market Overview, By Consumption

Chapter 6 Aquaculture Market Overview, By Fish Type

Chapter 7 Aquaculture Market Overview, By Region

Chapter 8 Company Profiles

Chapter 9 Industry Structure

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald