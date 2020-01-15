Aquaculture Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts 2019-2027 | Bakkafrost, Cermaq Group AS, Cooke Aquaculture Inc., Huon Aquaculture Group Limited

Latest Report Provided by “The Insight Partners” delivers concise insights into emerging regions in its latest report titled, “Aquaculture Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2027”. The Asia Pacific Aquaculture market is accounted to US$ 236,166.2 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 463,356.4 Mn by 2027.

Top Key Players:- Bakkafrost, Cermaq Group AS, Cooke Aquaculture Inc., Huon Aquaculture Group Limited, Lerøy, Mowi ASA, Stehr Group, Stolt-Nielsen Limited, Tassal, Thai Union Group PCL

Seafood has been a part of traditional food since a very long time in the various countries of Asia Pacific region. The Asia Pacific region has a diverse range of environments, due to which a large variety of fish are available in this region. Seafood is an excellent source of omega-3 fatty acids, vitamins, proteins, and other nutrients. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United States, the per capita consumption of edible quantity of fish and fish products was around 9.6 kg in China. As per the data provided by the Food and Agriculture Organization, (FAO), the consumption of fish by the humans is predicted to increase by 50% in the next 15 years. Therefore, the growing demand for seafood is expected to drive the Asia Pacific aquaculture market.

