Air Cargo Market 2019-2027 by High Growth Segments| DHL International GmbH, Lufthansa Cargo AG, FedEx, Emirates, SkyCargo

The global air cargo market was valued at US$ 102.00 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 145.20 Bn by 2027. Factors such as surging e-commerce sector and increasing import-export trade globally is expected to drive the air cargo market growth.

Although global economic growth is estimated to surge in aggregate during the forecast period, this covers a broad range in regional as well as country-level performance. Economic activity in the developed economies is anticipated to grow at a similar pace as they were during the past five years, with moderate slowdowns in the US and Japan, being compensated by sturdier growth in the Eurozone. The latter is expected to support incoming demand for air cargo into Europe on the major trade lanes between North America and Asia.

Get Sample Copy-https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/TIP00008463

According to International Monetary Fund, GDP growth in the emerging group of economies is anticipated to spur in the coming few years, facilitated by robust activity in energy-producing countries such as Brazil and Russia. Similar expectations for global goods trade is anticipated at a regional as well as country level. Sturdier economic growth in the emerging economies is anticipated to translate into faster goods import growth. Sub-Saharan Africa is also projected to witness robust goods trade growth over the next few years, owing to FDI inflows from Asia. However, China is the only key country anticipated to notice a slowdown in goods trade growth. However, IATA anticipate this impact to be felt most intensely by bulk shippers as well as sea freight, as heavy materials demand associated to investment declines. Indeed, prosperous opportunities for air cargo are expected as the country shifts towards a more consumer-led growth model.

The overall air cargo market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the air cargo market. It also provides the overview and forecast for the global air cargo market based on all the segmentation provided with respect to five major reasons such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis.

Purchase This [email protected]:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/TIP00008463

The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the air cargo industry. Some of the players present in the air cargo market are DHL International GmbH, Lufthansa Cargo AG, FedEx, Emirates, SkyCargo, Cargolux, Cathay Pacific Airways, United Parcel Service of America, Inc., ANA Cargo, EtihadCargo, and Zela Aviation The Air Charter Company among others.

Contact Info:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Organization: Premium Market Insights

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider.

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald