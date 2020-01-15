3D Printing Market Trends, Share, Growth Rate, Opportunities and Market Forecast 2023

New Report offers detailed coverage of 3D Printing Market, research includes historical and forecast market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading 3D Printing by geography.

The global additive manufacturing (3D printing) market is expected to reach US$29.24 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 25.68% in the duration spanning 2019-2023. The factors such as rising adoption of 3D printing, upsurge in number of 3D printer manufacturers, increasing 3D inkjet printhead sales, rapid urbanization and growing awareness about the benefits of 3D printing are expected to drive the market growth.

However, growth of the industry will be challenged by intellectual property concerns and 3D printing as security risks. A few notable trends include acceleration of research and development by top ten countries, rise in average selling prices (ASP) of industrial 3D printers, demand of 3D printing in aerospace and automotive industry and ease in the development of customized products.

The global 3D printing market is segmented into Products, Parts & Services and Materials. The product 3D printing is the fastest growing segment in the global 3D printing market across the world, due to the rising demand for advanced printed and graphically designed products. Whereas, Parts & Services segment is emerging gradually with the increase in the application of 3D printing in services sectors.

The fastest growing regional market is North America, due to early-stage adoption of 3D printing technologies and rise in application of 3D printing, specifically in industrial area. Europe and Asia Pacific are also contributing considerably to the global 3D printing market, with the increasing adoption and application of 3D printing in various industries, specifically automobiles and aerospace.

Scope of the report:

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global additive manufacturing (3D Printing) market, segmented into Products, Parts & Services and Materials sub-segments.

The major regional markets (North America, Europe and Asia Pacific) have been analyzed.

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (HP Inc., 3D Systems, Stratasys Ltd., Protolabs, Materialize NV and ExOne) are also presented in detail.

Key Target Audience:

3D Printers and Printing Products Manufacturers

Raw Material/Component Suppliers

End Users (Industrial, Aerospace, Automotive, Consumer and Medical/Dental)

3D Printing and Designs Consultants

and Designs Consultants Investment Banks

Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities

Major Points from Table of Contents Covered in Global 3D Printing Market Report 2019-2023:

Overview

1.1 3D Printing

1.2 Types of 3D Printing Technologies

1.3 Advantages of 3D Printing

1.4 Segments of 3D Printing Market

1.5 3D Printing End-Markets

1.6 Future of 3D Printing

Global 3D Printing Market Analysis

2.1 Global 3D Printing Market by Value

2.2 Global 3D Printing Market Forecast by Value

2.3 Global 3D Printing Market by Segment

2.4 Global 3D Printing Market by End Users

2.5 Global 3D Printing Market by Application

2.6 Global 3D Printing Market by Region

Regional 3D Printing Market Analysis

3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia-Pacific

Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Key Trends

4.3 Challenges

Competition

5.1 Global Market

Company Profiles

