2,6-Diethylaniline Market : Expanding Application Areas To Drive the Global Market Growth 2023

2,6-Diethylaniline is a brown coloured organic nitrocompound commonly known as 4, 4’- Methylenebis. 2,6-Diethylaniline exhibits some important properties including stability under normal temperature & pressure, good water solubility & biodegradability. 2,6-Diethylaniline is manufactured by catalytic alkylation reaction of aniline and ethylene. 2,6-Diethylaniline is generally used as a key ingredient in manufacture of chlorine-based herbicides such as alachlor, butachlor & metolachlor and few insecticides, tiafentiurone being one of them. Other applications of 2,6-Diethylaniline as an intermediate include in organic synthesis of carbodiimide & antioxidants and processing of plastics and dyestuffs. The pesticide industry has accounted for the largest global market share of 2,6-Diethylaniline in the recent years.

Increased consumption of herbicides followed by emerging technologies & developments in plastic processing are considered to be the key drivers of 2,6-Diethylaniline market demand. Considering the pesticide industry, insecticides had the largest market share over the past few years. However, due to few issues of environmental pollution and pest management control, herbicides started to appear as the leading pesticide segment among others. Increased herbicide use is therefore likely to fuel the demand for intermediate chemicals, 2,6-Diethylaniline being one of them.

Furthermore, 2,6-Diethylaniline is rendered as a non-carcinogenic substance, making it suitable to be used in herbicide manufacture and support the Integrated Pest Management (IPM) programs as well. The next growing end-user for 2,6-Diethylaniline market is the plastic industry. 2,6-Diethylaniline is employed in the reaction injection molding (RIM) process for plastic formation as they help in improving flexibility and also inhibit corrosion. Polyurethane plastics are the main use 2,6-Diethylaniline for molding into foams and elastomers. Thus, this industry is expected to increase the demand for 2,6-Diethylaniline by the end of forecast period.

On the contrary, 2,6-Diethylaniline exhibits moderate toxicity and has a tendency to accumulate in surface run-offs. These properties might hinder the growth of 2,6-Diethylaniline market demand for chlorine-based herbicides by 2020. Other herbicides such as glyfosinate and glyphosate can be accounted as substitutes in the future.

Some of the key players operating in the 2,6-Diethylaniline market include Albemarle Corporation, Shandong Qiaochang Chemicals Company Limited, Hangzhou Sino Chemicals Company Limited, Wanhua Chemical Group Company Limited, E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company and Bayer Material Science LLC among others.

