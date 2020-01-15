2019 Review: Detailed Rat Model Market Global Scenario and Development Activity

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Rat Model’ market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Envigo (United Kingdom),Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (United States),Taconic Biosciences Inc. (United States),The Jackson Laboratory (United States),Covance Inc. (United States),Janvier Labs (France),Harbour Antibodies Bv (United States),Transgenic Inc. (Japan),Genoway S.A. (France),Sage Labs Inc. (United States),Ingenious Targeting Laboratory (United States)

The rats are the most common species used for experimental purpose. These rat models are used to understand the disease mechanisms and preclinical testing of therapeutics. The cost effectiveness and ease of handling has enhanced the surgical procedures due to their large size. Moreover, the rats are the great model for cardiovascular disease, especially for stroke and hypertension. Therefore, the rising need of research and development are increasing the demand of rat models.

Market Segmentation

by Type (Inbred, Outbred, Knockout, Hybrid, Others), Application (Research and Development (Infectious Disease, Immunological Diseases, Cancer, Cardiovascular Diseases, Diabetes, Genetic Diseases, Neurological Diseases, Others), Production and Quality Control, Academics, Others), End Users (Human, Veterinary)

Highlights of Influencing Trends:

Growing Interests towards the Immune Compromised Rats

Market Growth Drivers:

Advantages over other organism such as mice. With each year passing, the rat models are used for research and developments. These are used on research for breast cancer and cardiovascular diseases which are better than mice. Further, they resemble the human disease as they are hormone receptive and premalignant stages. These factors contribute towards the higher demand of rat models than other organisms.

Restraints:

Government Laws for the Ethical Use of Animals

Opportunities:

Increasing Usage of Humanized Rat Models

Growing Production of Monoclonal Antibodies

Rising Demand of Personalized Humanized Rat Models Owing to the Growing Consumption of Personalized Medicines

Challenges:

Alternative Methods of Animal Testing

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Rat Model Market Table of Content

Chapter 1 Introduction of Rat Model Market

Rat Model Market Summary Rat Model Market Overview

Market Drivers

Market Tends

Restraints

Opportunities

Challenges

Major Objectives of Rat Model Market Study

Research Methodology

Chapter 2 Rat Model Market Segments

Market Size by Type

Market Size by Application

Market size by Distributers

Market size by Regions (Germany, United States, Canada, France, United Kingdom, China, Japan, India and many more)

Market size by Capacity

Chapter 3 Rat Model Market Factor Analysis

Competitive Landscape

Chapter 4 Rat Model Market Company Profile

Chapter 5 Rat Model Market Methodology and Data Source

Key questions answered

Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global Rat Model market?

What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global Rat Model market?

What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Rat Model market?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

