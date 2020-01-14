X-Ray Detectors Market Overview, Opportunities, In-Depth Analysis, Regional Outlook, Market Analysis

X-ray detectors are used to measure varied properties of X-rays such as spatial distribution, flux, spectrum and others. With advancing technology and increasing demand for digital X-ray systems, the X-ray detectors require more robust structure with high transmission capability and temperature endurance, and resistant to ionizing radiations. X-rays consist of ionizing radiations, which are passed through the patient’s body and are absorbed by the internal organs. X-rays have been in use for non-invasive imaging of biological matters by passing high resolution radiations.

Increase in number of orthopedic, mammography and cardiovascular procedures, rising geriatric population and advancement in X-ray technology are driving the growth of the market. Moreover, increasing demands for digital imaging system and rise in disposable income in emerging economies provide great opportunities for the growth of X-ray detectors market during the forecast period.

The key players influencing the market are:

PerkinElmer, Inc., Varian Medical Systems, Inc., Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, Analogic Corporation, Konica Minolta, Inc., Rigaku Corporation, MOXTEK, Inc., Thales Group, and AMPTEK.

