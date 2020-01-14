Ventilation Equipment Market Segmentation: Based on Product, Application and Region by 2015 – 2025

According to a new market study, the Ventilation Equipment Market is projected to reach a value of ~US$XX in 2019 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period 2015 – 2025. The presented study ponders over the micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to influence the growth prospects of the Ventilation Equipment Market over the assessment period.

The market report throws light on the current trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that are likely to influence the dynamics of the Ventilation Equipment Market on a global scale. The Five Force and SWOT analysis included in the report provides a fair idea of how the different players in the Ventilation Equipment Market are adapting to the evolving market landscape.

The report splits the Ventilation Equipment Market into different market segments including, region, end-use, and application.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the current trends that are expected to impact the business strategies of key market players operating in the market. Further, the report offers valuable insights related to the promotional, marketing, pricing, and sales strategies of the established companies in the Ventilation Equipment Market. The market share, growth prospects, and product portfolio of each market player are evaluated in the report along with relevant tables and figures.

key players and manufacturers in ventilation equipment market to expand their product portfolio in order to cater to the growing consumer demand.

Emerging players are anticipated to focus on the revolutionary technology in order to lead the advanced ventilation equipment market. Rapid growth of pharmaceutical and chemical industries with novel capacity additions for several downstream products is likely to benefit in the growth of ventilation equipment market. Increasing infrastructural development and growing urbanization in the emerging economies has resulted in growing expenditure on the dynamic infrastructural sectors like transport, water and power leading to positive growth avenues for ventilation equipment market. Rising trend of implementing the energy efficiency standards and for catering to minimal ventilation in commercial buildings and homes is expected to significantly boost the growth of ventilation equipment market.

Ventilation equipment are used in buildings to maintain the temperature and to improve the quality of indoor air. These equipment are utilized in both the exchange of air – inside to outside and circulation within the building. Ventilation equipment are essential to maintain indoor quality of air in building. Different type of equipment available in ventilation equipment market includes heat recovery ventilation units, room air distribution units and fume hoods. Fume hoods are majorly used in kitchen and laboratories to remove heat, odor and smoke. Room air distribution units are used to mix the existing air with new conditioned air in homes and offices.

Ventilation Equipment Market: Drivers & Restraints

Construction industry is expected to register a substantial growth worldwide in upcoming years which is expected to be driver for the increasing demand for ventilation equipment market during the forecast period. Increasing urbanization supported by regulation for energy efficient building across the globe is likely to spur the growth of the ventilation equipment market.

Ventilation Equipment Market: Segmentation

On the basis of product type, ventilation equipment market is broadly segmented as:

Axial Fans

Centrifugal Fans

Cross Flow Fans

Domestic Exhaust Fans

Power Roof Fans

Range Hoods

Others

On the basis of Application, the ventilation equipment market is segmented into:

Residential

Non – Residential

Ventilation Equipment Market: Overview

Regulations for energy efficient building implement by government all over the world increased the demand for ventilation equipment as it helps in maintain the temperature in an area with less energy consumption. With growing environmental concerns and increasing awareness among the end users ventilation equipment market is expected to register a substantial growth during the forecast period.

Ventilation Equipment Market: Key Players

Some of the players in the ventilation equipment market we identified includes, Centrotec Sustainable AG, Greenheck Fan Corp., CaptiveAire Systems Inc, Twin City Fan Companies Ltd., Munters AB, Nortek Incorporated, Fläkt Woods Group and Soler & Palau Group. The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint.

