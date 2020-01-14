Trans Septal Access Systems Market To Witness CAGR 10.4% Increase In Value Share During The Forecast Period 2025

Persistence Market Research has skillfully drafted a new report titled “Transseptal Access Systems Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012 – 2016) and Forecast (2017 – 2025)” that tracks the performance of the global transseptal access systems market for the assessed period of eight years, i.e. between 2017 and 2025.

According to this report, the global transseptal access systems market revenue is expected to increase at a robust CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period. This growth is expected to be primarily driven by an increasing prevalence and incidence of atrial fibrillation at the global level, as well as a rising demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures from the patient population.

Global Transseptal Access Systems Market: Forecast by End User

The global transseptal access systems market is segmented on the basis of end user into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers and specialty clinics. Hospitals dominated the global transseptal access systems market in terms of revenue in 2016 and is projected to continue to do so throughout the forecast period. Hospitals is the most attractive end user segment, with an attractiveness index of 1.3 during the forecast period.

Global Transseptal Access Systems Market: Forecast by Application

On the basis of application, the global market for transseptal access systems is segmented into AF Ablation, MV Repair and LAA Occlusion. The atrial fibrillation ablation segment is projected to be the most attractive in the global market with a market attractiveness index of 1.8 during the forecast period, while the mitral valve repair segment is expected to be the second most lucrative market, with an attractiveness index of 1.0 during the forecast period.

Global Transseptal Access Systems Market: Forecast by Product Type

Segmentation by product type includes transseptal access sheath and transseptal access needle. In terms of revenue, transseptal access sheath was the dominant product type segment in the global transseptal access systems market in 2016. This segment is anticipated to remain dominant throughout the forecast period, with an estimated market share to the tune of 86% through 2025.

Global Transseptal Access Systems Market: Forecast by Region

The report analyzes the transseptal access systems market across the key geographies of North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The North America regional market is anticipated to account for the largest market share of 35.1% in the year 2017. Revenue from the market in North America is expected to register a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period.