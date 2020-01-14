Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Film Market 2020- Worldwide Industry Forecast with Trends, Size, Share, Statistics, Competition Strategies, Application, Region and Analysis 2026

Global Thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) films market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 6.25% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026.

Thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) film is a flexible film with strong elongation and features which are comparable to most polyolefinic films. They are strong, tough and flexible in nature. They are usually plasticizers free due to which they don’t get brittle over time. These films also have good flex performance, tear strength and abrasion resistance. They are widely used in applications such as building and construction, aerospace, railway, leisure and others. By adding stabilizers, dyes, lubricants and other additives they can be modified and can be used in a particular application.

Market Drivers:

Government assistance to increase the flow of FDI and increased expenditure capacity in many developing countries is also likely to increase the market growth

Rising demand from automotive sector will also enhance the growth of the market

Increasing spending on construction activities will also accelerate the market growth

Growing awareness about the properties of TPU such as waterproofness, high resilience, and cool temperature resistance is another factor contributing as a factor driving the market growth

Market Restraints:

Short shelf life of the TPU will restrict the market growth

High cost as compared to the alternatives will also hamper the market growth

Ability to be hydrolyzed specially in polyester-based TPU acts as a market restraint

Segmentation: Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Films Market

By Application

Automotive

Railway

Leisure

Energy

Building & Construction

Furniture

Aerospace

Others

By Product Type

Polyether

Polyester

Polycaprolactone

Data Collection Matrix

We looked for primary and secondary sources from both the supply and demand sides of the market for collecting data and information to prepare this encyclopedic research study. From the supply side, our primary sources were technology distributors and wholesalers and manufacturers, whereas our secondary sources were economic and demographic data reports, independent investigations, government publications, and company publications and reports. From the demand side, we relied on mystery shopping, consumer surveys, and end-user surveys for primary research and reference customers and case studies for secondary research

Geographic landscape

North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia etc)

Europe (Germany, UK, France etc)

Central & South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

