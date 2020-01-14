Sweet Potato Market Forecast and Growth 2019–2027|AV Thomas Produce, Dole Food Company Inc., Ham Farms, Jackson Farming Company, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc.

Latest Report Provided by “The Insight Partners” delivers concise insights into emerging regions in its latest report titled, “Sweet Potato Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2027”. The global sweet potato market accounted for US$ 48,628.8 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.1% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 58,470.0 Mn by 2027.

Top Key Players:- AV Thomas Produce, Dole Food Company Inc., Ham Farms, Jackson Farming Company, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc., McCain Foods Limited, Nash Produce, Simplot Food Group, The Kraft Heinz Company, Yantai China Pet Foods Co. Ltd

The report aims to provide an overview of the Sweet Potato Market with detailed market segmentation by type, end user and geography. The global Sweet Potato market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Sweet Potato market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the Sweet Potato market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

The report analyzes factors affecting the Sweet Potato market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the Sweet Potato market in these regions.

Strategic Insights

Mergers and acquisition were observed as the most adopted strategies in global sweet potato market. Few of the recent developments in the global sweet potato market are listed below:

2019: Jackson Farming Company has acquired and retained the Wayne Bailey Produce sales team which is expected to help the company to expand its presence in the sweet potato industry.

2019: Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. entered into an agreement to acquire Ready Meals Pty Ltd. The latter used to sell frozen potato products under the Harvest Choice brand.

2018: Ham Farms decided to launch its prime organics brand which would be available in bulk and in 3-pound, 5-pound and 10-pound bags.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Key Takeaways Research Methodology Sweet Potato Market Landscape Sweet Potato Market – Key Market Dynamics Sweet Potato Market – Global Market Analysis Sweet Potato Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Product Type Sweet Potato Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Application Sweet Potato Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Compound Sweet Potato Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis Industry Landscape Sweet Potato Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

