Subsea & Offshore Services Market Rising Trend 2024 top key players SBS, Hornbeck Offshore Services, PT.Offshore Services Indonesia (OSI), Sembcorp
The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Subsea & Offshore Services.
This report studies the Subsea & Offshore Services market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Subsea & Offshore Services market by product type and applications/end industries.
Key players profiled in the report include SBS, Hornbeck Offshore Services, PT.Offshore Services Indonesia (OSI), Sembcorp, DeepOcean, Keppel Corporation, Island Offshore, ITC Global, Marine B.V, Acteon, EMAR Offshore,, Services BV, Rawabi Vallianz Offshore Services (RVOS), SeaZip, Northern, Offshore Services, Kreuz Subsea, Havila Shipping, Goliath Offshore Services Limited, GulfMark, Zamil Offshore, Astro Offshore, MMA Offshore, Jan De Nul Group, Calpac Maritime Services Ltd., Makamin Offshore Saudi Ltd, Bourbon Offshore
Market Segment by Type, covers
Engineering & Project Management
Underwater Repairs
Survey & Seabed Mapping
Subsea & Offshore Installation
Saturation & Air Diving
ROV Services
Subsea Intervension
Decommissioning
Renewable & Transmission
Others
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Offshore Energy Facility
Underwater Power & Cable
Oil and Gas Field Construction
Renewable Energy
Others
Table of Content
1 Subsea & Offshore Services Market Overview
2 Company Profiles
3 Global Subsea & Offshore Services Market Competition, by Players
4 Global Subsea & Offshore Services Market Size by Regions
5 North America Subsea & Offshore Services Revenue by Countries
