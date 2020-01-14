Spirulina Extract Market Competitive Insights, Production and Demand 2020 to 2025

Global Spirulina Extract Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecast (2020 – 2025)

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Global Spirulina Extract including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Global Spirulina Extract investments from 2020 till 2025.

The global spirulina extract market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.97%, during the forecast period.

The Global Spirulina Extract market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies, like Sensient Technologies Corporation, DDW – the Color House, DIC Corporation- Earthrise Nutritionals, Chr. Hansen A/S, Naturex SA, Royal DSM, Dohler Group, C.B.N. Spirulina Canada Co., Ltd, BASF SE among others.

Scope of the Report

Spirulina is rich in chlorophyll, phycocyanin, and beta-carotene and is often used as a source of natural color. Edible color Linablue, used in ice creams and confectionaries, is mainly produced from spirulina. The global spirulina extract market is segmented by application such as nutraceuticals, food, cosmetics, agriculture, feed, and others. Moreover, the study provides an analysis of the spirulina market in the emerging and established markets across the world, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Trends:

Growing Demand for Natural and Clean Label Colors

The natural food colorant segment is expected to grow twice as fast, as compared to its synthetic counterparts in the global marketplace. This trend is projected to provide robust growth to the sales of spirulina extract in the global market. The safety concerns regarding the artificial colorings and their long-term detrimental health effects have led to paradigm shift in the strategies of key giants and their product offerings. Many processed food manufacturers have also started offering food products made with natural food colorings.

