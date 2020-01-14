Seed Market Expected to Grow at 86.0 Billion In Revenue by 2025 | Top Key Players – BASF, Bayer AG, Syngenta AG, KWS SAAT SE and Others.

According to Market Study Report, Seed Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Seed Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Seed Market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Global Seed Market size is estimated to be valued at US$ 55.4 Billion in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 86.0 Billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 7.6%. This report spread across 226 Pages, Profiling 15 Companies and Supported with 115 Tables and 69 figures is now available in this research.

Top Companies profiled in the Seed Market:

BASF (Germany) Bayer AG (Germany) Syngenta AG (Switzerland) KWS SAAT SE (Germany) Land O’ Lakes (US) Sakata Seed Corporation (Japan) GroupeLimagrain (France) CortevaAgriscience (US) United Phosphorous Limited (India) DLF (Denmark) Longping Hi-tech (China) Rallis India Limited (India) EnzaZaden (The Netherlands) Takii & Co. Ltd (Japan) Barenbrug Holding B.V (Netherlands

Cereals & grains is projected to hold the largest seed market share since it is consumed on a large scale as a staple food. It is also being used in the food processing and feed industries. Some of the large producers such as China, India, US, and Brazil are catering to the growing international demand for cereal crops such as rice and corn. Increase in adoption of genetically modified seeds in corn is also one of the key factors for the growth of the cereals & grains segment.

By type, the seeds industry is segmented into conventional and genetically modified. With the increasing popularity of organic foods, the demand for conventional seeds is growing in the market. Many companies are looking at making effective use of hybrids which would be able to provide similar characteristic traits as genetically modified seeds.

Competitive Landscape of Seed Market:

8 Market Share of Key Players, 2017

9 Competitive Scenario

9.1 New Product Launches

9.2 Expansions & Investments

9.3 Acquisitions

9.4 Partnerships, Agreements, Collaborations, and Joint Ventures

