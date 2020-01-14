Sales Of Dysphagia Lusoria Treatment Market To Increase From Top End-use Industries During The Forecast Period 2019 – 2029

Dysphagia lusoria which is also known as Bayford-Autenrieth dysphagia is characterized as the abnormal condition leading to the difficulty in swallowing usually caused by an abberant right subclavian artery.

The symptoms of dysphagia lusoria is difficult in swallowing, chest pain, fever, etc. The diagnosis of dysphagia lusoria is difficult as the symptoms are non-specific. There is high demand for dysphagia lusoria treatment due to increasing cases of dysphagia lusoria cases globally.

Furthermore, the manufacturers are trying to develop new and advanced treatment for dysphagia lusoria thus, creating more scopes and opportunity for the growth of the dysphagia lusoria treatment market over the forecast period.

The rising cases of patients suffering from dysphagia lusoria globally is the major factors driving the growth of the dysphagia lusoria treatment market. The increasing applications of medication for the treatment of dysphagia lusoria are further expected to surge the growth of the dysphagia lusoria treatment market.

Travel medicine is the branch of medicines in which an individual is required to take the precautions and are required to take the medications to manage the disease when traveling to other cities or countries.

The growing international tourism across the world is considered to be the major key driving factor to increase the growth for travel medicine market.

According to the World Tourism Organization survey, there has been increasing in the population traveling across the world. This survey stated the tourists have increased more than 46 Mn in 2016 from 2015.

This factor has increased the necessity of travel medicine and to take pre-travel precautionary care to avoid serious disease or infections. The rising globalization trend has vividly increased the traveler’s populations which increases the risk and exposure to other country’s diseases.

Hence, travel medicines are highly recommended to those who are traveling to other countries. The travel medicine majorly necessary for immigrants traveling across the globe.

Travel medicines have reduced the risk and have prevented from several diseases and are now considered to be the essential pre-traveling medications and precautions. The travel medicines are recommended to travelers based on the assessment done on the traveler before visiting other countries.

The travel medicine is given based on the region to visit, time duration, type of accommodation, and purpose which are assessed to calculate the risk. However, travel medicine is required to be taken before 2 months because the last minute travel medicine still have a high chance to get affected by the diseases which may hamper the travel medicine market growth.

Malaria is considered to be one of the highly prevalent diseases affecting more than 10,000 individuals each year to the travelers traveling to the endemic countries.

Travelers such as pregnant women, breastfeeding mother, immunocompromised patient, and cancer patient are at high risk to get affected, hence, to these patient travel medicine are a compulsory process for them.

The global market for travel medicine segmented on target disease, route of administration, end user, and, geography.

Travel Medicine Segmentation by Target Disease Yellow Fever Cholera Hepatitis A Hepatitis E Japanese Encephalitis Meningococcal Disease Rabies Tick-Borne Encephalitis Typhoid Fever

Travel Medicine Segmentation by Route of Administration Oral Injectable

Travel Medicine Segmentation by End User Travel Clinic Health Department Yellow Fever Vaccination Clinic Others



In some American and European countries travelers are required to take compulsory medications and precautions to avoid spreading the disease in the country and to avoid to get affected by the other infections or disease.

Travel medicine is very much required when traveling abroad because when the tourist is exposed to the foreign environment the chances to get affected by the different microorganism get reduced.

Travel medicine helps the traveler’s body to immune itself from the disease which can be present in the country or cities where the tourist is traveling. With the increasing international tourism, awareness regarding travel medicine also increasing.

Many countries are encouraging and upsurging the awareness regarding travel medicine to the general population especially to frequently traveler with increasing country tourism. These factors are expected to boost the growth of travel medicine in the present and forecast years.

North America travel medicine market is expected to be the most prominent market and is an estimate to show high market growth owing to advanced and compulsory traveling guidelines coupled with the presence of a large number of immigrants and populations from other countries due to presence of top universities for multiple fields.

Europe region is expected to be the second most lucrative market for travel medicine because of its scenic beauty and the culture which attracts tourists from all over the world.

The travel medicine market in the Asia Pacific region is likely to show high CAGR market growth due to rising international tourism and increasing travelers’ attraction due to existence of a variety of cultural or ethnic groups in the regions.

Some of the key players in the travel medicine market include Sartorius AG, Cevec Pharmaceuticals GmbH, Westburg B.V., Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Charles River Laboratories, Inc., Bharat Biotech International, General Electric Company (GE Healthcare), Merck & Co., Inc., McKinsey & Company and others.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Travel Medicine Market Segments

Travel Medicine Market Dynamics

Travel Medicine Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2017

Travel Medicine Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2026

Travel Medicine Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Travel Medicine Competition & Companies involved

Travel Medicine Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis includes

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Report Highlights:

Shifting Industry dynamics

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected industry size Recent industry trends

Key Competition landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Increasing FDA approvals of dysphagia lusoria treatment medicines are further expected to aid in the growth of the dysphagia lusoria treatment market.

Intensive research and development activities to develop better and advanced treatment for dysphagia lusoria are further anticipated to support the growth of the dysphagia lusoria treatment market during the forecast years.

The presence of a huge number of manufacturers associated to the dysphagia lusoria treatment is further boosting the growth of the dysphagia lusoria treatment market. Increasing surgical procedures for treatment of dysphagia lusoria is further assisting the growth of the dysphagia lusoria treatment market.

However, there are several adverse effects associated with the treatment of dysphagia lusoria treatment, which in turn is hampering the growth of the dysphagia lusoria treatment market.

The Dysphagia Lusoria Treatment Market is segmented on the basis of the drug type, indications and distribution channel.

Based on the treatment type, the Dysphagia Lusoria Treatment Market is segmented into

Surgery Endoscopic dilation Sternotomy

Medication Proton Pump Inhibitors Prokinetics Others



Based on the distribution channel, the Dysphagia Lusoria Treatment Market is segmented into

Hospitals

Clinics

Retail pharmacy

Drug stores

Others

dysphagia lusoria treatment market is expected to have significant growth over the forecast period. On the basis of treatment type, the dysphagia lusoria treatment market is classified into surgery and medications.

Among the treatment type segment, surgery segment is expected to dominate the dysphagia lusoria treatment market. By distribution channel type, retail pharmacy is expected to dominate the dysphagia lusoria treatment market owing to higher patient footfall.

The North America is accounted for significant market share in terms of revenue and is expected to dominate the dysphagia lusoria treatment market over the forecast period. This is attributed to the increasing prevalence of dysphagia lusoria in the region.

Also, intensive research and development activities to develop advanced treatment of dysphagia lusoria drugs are further aiding in the growth of the dysphagia lusoria treatment market in the region. Furthermore, FDA approval of medications associated with dysphagia lusoria is contributing to the growth of the dysphagia lusoria treatment market in the region.

Europe is accounted for the second-most lucrative region due to the higher adoption of dysphagia lusoria treatment in the region. Also, improved healthcare facilities in the region is further expected to drive the growth of the dysphagia lusoria treatment market in the region.

The Asia Pacific is expected to register prominent growth over the forecast period, owing to the increasing patients suffering from dysphagia lusoria and increasing demand for the better treatment of the dysphagia lusoria. The higher disposable income of the people and increasing healthcare per capita expenditure is also contributing to the dysphagia lusoria treatment market growth.

The Middle East and Africa are projected to witness the least growth in the dysphagia lusoria treatment market, owing to the lack of dysphagia lusoria treatment in the region.

The major key players operating in the dysphagia lusoria treatment market are Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Pfizer, AstraZeneca plc, Perrigo Company plc, Johnson & Johnson, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Medtronic plc, Torax Medical, and GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald