Refractories Industry Explosive Factors of Revenue Future Trends, Dimension Growth Technique

The XploreMR report examines the global refractories market for the forecast period 2018–2026. The prime purpose of the report is to find opportunities and trends in the market and provide insights pertaining to segments of the global refractories market.

To understand the opportunities and trends in this market, the report is categorically divided into four sections on the basis of product form, refractory mineral, end-use industry and regions. The report analyzes the global refractories market in terms of value (US$) and volume (KT).

There has been an increasing demand from the steel industry at a global level, which has been driving the demand for refractories for various applications. There has been a rise in capital spending in the infrastructure, mining & metallurgy, steel, cement and other industrial sectors. Also, investments in major steel projects are expected to continue in developing countries in the near future, along with investments in the refractory products needed to serve these sectors. These factors are expected to drive the demand for refractories through 2026.

The global refractories market is expected to witness an attractive revenue growth over

