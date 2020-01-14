Pheromones Market May See Stellar Market Growth?

The global Pheromones market was valued at USD 1.70billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 6.67billionby by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 16.4% from 2017 to 2025.

Pheromones are basically traps used to prevent the losses resulting from pests. The pheromones aid in capturing the pests and reducing the damage. The commonly used pheromones in agriculture include sex pheromones and aggregate pheromones.

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Bio Controle

2. Shin-Etsu

3. BiolineAgrosciences

4. Koppert

5. Certis Europe

6. Isagro

7. BASF

8. Biobest Belgium

9. Pherobank

10. Suterra

11. Bedoukian Research

12. Russel IPM

13. Trece

14. Isca Technologies

The global Pheromonesmarket is segmented on the application, mode of application, crop type, type and region.

1. By Application:

1.1 Mating Disruption

1.2 Mass Trapping

1.3 Monitoring and Detection

2. By Mode of Application:

2.1 Spray Method

2.2 Dispensers

2.3 Traps

3. By Crop Type:

3.1 Field Crops

3.2 Fruits and Nuts

3.3 Vegetable Crops

3.4 Others

4. By Type:

4.1 Sex Pheromones

4.2 Aggregate Pheromones

4.3 Others

5. By Region:

5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

5.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5 Middle East & Africa

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY:

Research study on the Pheromonesmarketwas performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review. The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also, market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

