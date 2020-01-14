Omega-3 Market Size and Forecast to 2026 | Leading Key players – BioProcess Algae, Croda, EPAX, Martek Biosciences, Lonza
The Omega-3 market research document guides the firm in exploring new uses and new markets for its existing products and thereby, increasing the demand for its products. This global market report offers research and consulting services focused on achieving competitive leverage with acquiring and preserving market position as key aims of the program. The base year for calculation in the report is taken as 2019 and the historic year is 2018 which will tell how the Omega-3 market is going to perform in the forecast years by informing what the market definition, classifications, applications, and engagements are.
Global Omega-3 Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 2,305.14 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 3,758.05 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.30% during the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to changing lifestyles of people.
Global Omega-3 Market, By Type (ALA, EPA, and DHA), Source (Fish Oil & Krill Oil, Algal Oil, Walnut, Pumpkin Seeds, Soybean Oil, Canola Oil, Bean Curd, and Others), Application (Dietary Supplement, Pharmaceutical, Infant Formula, Food & Beverage, Pet Food, and Fish Feed), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026
Market Definition: Global Omega-3 Market
Omega-3 fatty acids basically fall under the polyunsaturated fatty acids that can be helps to reducing the risk of heart disease and which can also promote healthy skin. They are used along with diet and exercise to help the lower levels of a certain blood fat (triglyceride) and to raise levels of “good” cholesterol (HDL) whereas this product may also be used to help in treatment of high blood pressure or rheumatoid arthritis.
Top Key Players:
- Aker BioMarine,
- Axellus,
- BASF,
- BioProcess Algae,
- Croda,
- EPAX,
- Martek Biosciences,
- Lonza,
- Pronova,
- GC Rieber Oils,
- Omega Protein,
- Cargill Incorporated,
- FMC Corporation,
- Croda International Plc,
- Royal DSM,
- OLVEA Fish Oils,
- Omega Protein Corporation,
- Luhua Biomarine (Shandong) Co., Ltd.,
- Pharma Marine AS,
- Polaris,
- Source-omega,
- Qualitas Health,
- Nordic Naturals,
- Algaecytes,
- Simris Alg,
- among others.
Market Drivers:
- Rising demand from end users is expected to drive the market growth
- Increasing awareness among consumers regarding healthy eating and health benefits is also expected to drive the market growth
Market Restraints:
- Stringent food safety legislations is expected to restrain the market growth
- Depleting fish population is also expected to restrain the market growth
Key Developments in the Market:
- In August 2017, Aker BioMarine Acquires Neptune Wellness Solutions(Canada) Krill Oil Inventory and IP for USD 34 Million.
- In September 2016, Neptune Wellness Solutions introduced NKO Omega Plus
Market Segmentations:
Global Omega-3 Market is segmented on the basis of
- Product Type
- Application
- End-User
- Geography
Market Segmentations in Details:
By Type
- ALA (alpha-linolenic acid)
- DHA (docosahexaenoic acid)
- EPA (eicosapentaenoic acid)
By Source
- Marine
- Nuts and Seeds
- Vegetable Oils
- Soya and Soya Products
By Application
- Dietary Supplement
- Pharmaceutical
- Infant Formula
- Food & Beverage
- Pet Food
- Fish Feed
By Geography
North America
- S.
- Canada,
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Turkey
- Belgium
- Netherlands
- Switzerland
- Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Singapore
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia Pacific
South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
Competitive Analysis: Global Omega-3 Market
Global omega-3 market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of omega-3 market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
