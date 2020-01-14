Non-Ferrous Scrap Market: Industry Share, Development Plans, Opportunity, Growth Factors, Size and Growth Factors Analysis 2019-2025

Aluminum, copper, lead, nickel, tin, and zinc are among the many base metals that are referred in the industry as nonferrous scrap. These materials have a variety of uses and maintain their chemical properties through repeated recycling and reprocessing. This trait makes nonferrous metals infinitely recyclable and important to maintaining sustainability in resource conservation.

Nonferrous metal scrap plays an important role in various fields.The main sales markets are in Asia Pacific and North America.After sweeping Asia Pacific and North America, it also has strong purchasing markets in Europe, South Asia, Japan and India.The asia-pacific region is the largest consumer of nonferrous scrap, with a market share of more than 40 percent in 2019.

Get Sample Copy of this Report – https://www.orianresearch.com/request-sample/833132

The global Non-Ferrous Scrap market is valued at 102880 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 118980 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.1% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Non-Ferrous Scrap volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Non-Ferrous Scrap market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The Global Non-Ferrous Scrap market 2019 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Global Non-Ferrous Scrap market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

Segment by Regions

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Copper

Aluminum

Lead and Zinc

Nickel

Other

Copper is the most traded metal in the global nonferrous scrap market with47.6 percent market share in 2018.

Segment by Application

Building & Construction

Automotive

Equipment Manufacturing

Shipbuilding

Consumer Appliances

Battery

Packaging

Others

In the global market, non-ferrous metal scrap is invested in various fields, among which construction is the largest one, with the transaction volume accounting for more than 40% of the market share in 2018.

This Report provides the analysis of Top Company including Overview, Key Product Offerings, Business Strategy, SWOT Analysis and Financials.

Sims Metal Management

OmniSource

European Metal Recycling

Schnitzer Steel Industries

Hanwa

Commercial Metals

Stena Metal International

Yechiu Group

Chiho Environmental Group

Nucor

Cohen

DOWA

The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of Non-Ferrous Scrap market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out. The Non-Ferrous Scrap Market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally the feasibility of new investment projects are assessed and overall research conclusions offered.

Major Regions that plays a vital role in Non-Ferrous Scrap market are:

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Middle East & Africa

India

South America

Others

Inquire more or share questions if any on this report @ https://www.orianresearch.com/checkout/833132

With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Non-Ferrous Scrap market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

There are 13 Chapters to thoroughly display the Non-Ferrous Scrap market. This report included the analysis of market overview, market characteristics, industry chain, competition landscape, historical and future data by types, applications and regions.

Chapter 1: Non-Ferrous Scrap Market Overview, Product Overview, Market Segmentation, Market Overview of Regions, Market Dynamics, Limitations, Opportunities and Industry News and Policies.

Chapter 2: Non-Ferrous Scrap Industry Chain Analysis, Upstream Raw Material Suppliers, Major Players, Production Process Analysis, Cost Analysis, Market Channels and Major Downstream Buyers.

Chapter 3: Value Analysis, Production, Growth Rate and Price Analysis by Type of Non-Ferrous Scrap.

Chapter 4: Downstream Characteristics, Consumption and Market Share by Application of Non-Ferrous Scrap.

Chapter 5: Production Volume, Price, Gross Margin, and Revenue ($) of Non-Ferrous Scrap by Regions (2014-2019).

Chapter 6: Non-Ferrous Scrap Production, Consumption, Export and Import by Regions (2014-2019).

Chapter 7: Non-Ferrous Scrap Market Status and SWOT Analysis by Regions.

Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape, Product Introduction, Company Profiles, Market Distribution Status by Players of Non-Ferrous Scrap.

Chapter 9: Non-Ferrous Scrap Market Analysis and Forecast by Type and Application (2019-2025).

Chapter 10: Market Analysis and Forecast by Regions (2019-2025).

Chapter 11: Industry Characteristics, Key Factors, New Entrants SWOT Analysis, Investment Feasibility Analysis.

Chapter 12: Market Conclusion of the Whole Report.

Chapter 13: Appendix Such as Methodology and Data Resources of This Research.

Order a copy of Non-Ferrous Scrap Market Report 2019 @ https://www.orianresearch.com/checkout/838448

Major Points from Table of Contents:

Global Non-Ferrous Scrap Industry Market Research Report

1 Non-Ferrous Scrap Introduction and Market Overview

2 Industry Chain Analysis

3 Global Non-Ferrous Scrap Market, by Type

4 Non-Ferrous Scrap Market, by Application

5 Global Non-Ferrous Scrap Production, Value ($) by Region (2014-2019)

6 Global Non-Ferrous Scrap Production, Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2014-2019)

7 Global Non-Ferrous Scrap Market Status and SWOT Analysis by Regions

8 Competitive Landscape

9 Global Non-Ferrous Scrap Market Analysis and Forecast by Type and Application

10 Non-Ferrous Scrap Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

11 New Project Feasibility Analysis

12 Research Finding and Conclusion

13 Appendix

About Us:

Orian Research is one of the most comprehensive collections of market intelligence reports on the World Wide Web. Our reports repository boasts of over 500000+ industry and country research reports from over 100 top publishers. We continuously update our repository so as to provide our clients easy access to the world’s most complete and current database of expert insights on global industries, companies, and products. We also specialize in custom research in situations where our syndicate research offerings do not meet the specific requirements of our esteemed clients.

Contact Us:

Ruwin Mendez

Vice President – Global Sales & Partner Relations

Orian Research Consultants

US: +1 (832) 380-8827 | UK: +44 0161-818-8027

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.orianresearch.com/

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald