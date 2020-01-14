Nitrogenous Fertilizers Market By Mode of application (Foliar, Fertigation, Soil), By type (Ammonium Nitrate, Calcium Ammonium Nitrate (CAN), Ammonium Sulfate), By Form (Liquid, Dry, Others), By Region (North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, Rest of World)

The Global Nitrogenous Fertilizers Market was valued at USD 107.98 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 131.46 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.21% from 2017 to 2025.

Nitrogen is one of the most important nutrients for the growth and development of all crops. It helps in providing better texture and color to the plants which in turn helps in better and faster growth. Nitrogenous fertilizers are inorganic and are majorly used in the agricultural industry. These contain nitrous compounds such as ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate and many more in very small proportions. The fertility of the soil is calculated by soil tests depending on the type of crop.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Bunge Limited

2. Yara International ASA

3. Eurochem Group AG

4. Sinofert Holdings Limited.

5. CVR Partners, LP

6. Koch Industries, Inc.

7. Coromandel International Ltd.

8. CF Industries Holdings Inc.

9. Potash Corp. of Saskatchewan, Inc.

10. Agrium Inc.

The Global Nitrogenous Fertilizers Market is segmented on thebasis of Crop Type, Mode of Application, Type, Form and Region.

1. By Crop type:

1.1 Oilseeds & Pulses

1.2 Cereals & Grains

1.3 Fruits & Vegetables

1.4 Others

2. By Mode of Application:

2.1 Foliar

2.2 Fertigation

2.3 Soil

2.4 Others

3. By Type:

3.1 Ammonium Nitrate

3.2 Ammonia

3.3 Calcium Ammonium Nitrate (CAN)

3.4 Ammonium Sulfate

3.5 Urea

3.6 Others

4. By Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

