Nematicides Market By Method of Application (Seed Treatment,Fumigation, Irrigation), By Region (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of World),

The Global Nematicides Market was valued at USD 989.50 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 1,304.67 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.12% from 2017 to 2025.

Nematicides are pesticides that eradicate highly prolific plant parasites which lead to demand in the agricultural industry. Nematodes can infest all parts of a plant, which lead to severe crop damages. The demand for nematicides is increasing due to the increase in population and need for the food security. Reduction of human health is one of the reason that will boost the Nematicides market across the globe. Increasing spending capacity is also anticipated to fuel the global nematicides market.

Download PDF SAMPLE Report at https://www.worldwidemarketreports.com/sample/235490

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Bayer Cropscience AG

2. E.I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company

3. Syngenta AG

4. ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd. (Makhteshim-Agan)

5. Valent USA

6. BASF SE

7. The DOW Chemical Company

8. Monsanto Company

9. FMC Corporation

10. Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha Ltd.

The Global Nematicides Market is segmented on thebasis of Form, Type, Method of Application, Region, and Application.

1. By Form:

1.1 Liquid Form

1.2 Granular Or Powder Form

2. By Type:

2.1 Nematicides Market,

2.1.1 Carbamates

2.1.2 Fumigants

2.1.3 Organophosphates

2.1.4 Bionematicides

3. By Method of Application:

3.1 Seed Treatment

3.2 Fumigation

3.3 Irrigation

3.4 Spraying

4. By Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

5. By Application:

5.1 Industrial

5.2 Agricultural

5.3 Others.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY:

Research study on the Global Nematicides Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review. The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

Place Direct Purchase order for complete report at https://www.worldwidemarketreports.com/buy/235490

Published by Vishal

About Worldwide Market Reports:

The in-depth market analysis by some of the most vastly experienced analysts provide our diverse range of clients from across all industries with vital decision making insights to plan and align their market strategies in line with current market trends. Worldwide Market Reports’ well-researched inputs that encompass domains ranging from IT to healthcare enable our prized clients to capitalize upon key growth opportunities and shield against credible threats prevalent in the market in the current scenario and those expected in the near future.

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald