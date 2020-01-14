Motion Sickness Treatment Market Segment Expected to Grow with a Healthy CAGR over the Forecast Period 2020-2025

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Motion Sickness Treatment including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Motion Sickness Treatment investments from 2020 till 2025.

The motion sickness treatment market studied was anticipated to grow with a CAGR of nearly 3.0% during the forecast period.

The Motion Sickness Treatment market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Top Companies like GlaxoSmithKline plc, Perrigo Company plc, Prestige Brands Inc, WellSpring Pharmaceutical Corporation, Caleb Pharmaceuticals Inc, Myungmoon Pharm Co. Ltd, Baxter International Inc, Reliefband Technologies LLC, CVS Health among others

Scope of the Report

Motion sickness is a common disorder characterized by a set of symptoms such as dizziness, nausea, and fatigue experienced by a person while traveling due to differences in impulses in the eyes, other body tissues, and sensory receptors. Motion sickness is most commonly observed among children and geriatrics. It is experienced by about 50% to 70% of travelers and even while playing virtual reality (VR) games.

Key Market Trends

Anticholinergic Treatment Segment By Treatment Type is Expected to Hold the Largest Market Share in the Motion Sickness Treatment Market

– The anticholinergic treatment segment is expected to account for a more significant share of the motion sickness treatment market. The dominance in the revenue share of this segment is due to long-lasting relief, better efficacy, better patient-compliance, and fewer side effects compared to other treatments. Also, the growing demand along with the higher prices of these products is expected to contribute to the highest revenue of the segment during the forecast period.

– Next to anticholinergics, the antihistamine treatment segment contributes to the second-highest revenue in the global market. This is due to their access to the patients in a wide range of dosage forms like transdermal patches, oral dosage forms such as chewable tablets, lozenges, etc., as per patient requirement. They are also available as prescriptions and various OTC drugs which are expected to account for their significant growth rate in the motion sickness treatment market.

– By the distribution channel, the retail pharmacies segment is expected to have a high revenue share in the market and is expected to continue during the forecast period. The dominance is owing to the higher preference of self-medication and the access to patients which accounts for the significant share in the market.

North America Dominates the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period.

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the motion sickness treatment. This is due to increased tourism in the U.S. and preference for highly expensive prescription drugs directly contributes to a significant share of revenue in the region. For instance, according to the UNWTO, in 2018, nearly 52 million International tourists travel from America to Europe resultant in a higher demand for the motion sickness treatment market in the region.

Followed by North America, Europe contributed to the second largest market share owing to a rise in a number of travelers all over the world, increased research activities and investors to develop novel drug delivery systems for motion sickness treatment accounts for the highest revenue.

Globally, the Asia – Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth in the forthcoming years due to the presence of global and local players in the Chinese and Indian markets. An increased number of domestic and international travelers are expected to boost the global motion sickness treatment market in the Asia Pacific.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: Motion Sickness Treatment Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyzed the growth of the key players operating in the market.

The research includes historic data from 2014 to 2019 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

