Molecular Spectroscopy Market 2019-2024 : Thermofisher Scientific, Inc, Agilent Technologies ABB, Avantes, Block Engineering

The Global Molecular Spectroscopy Market is accounted to reach USD 6,443.5 million by 2024, it is growing at a CAGR of 6.3% in the forecast period.

The major factors driving the growth of this market are the new international GMP & GDP certification for pharmaceutical excipients (North America & Europe), global alliances amongst leading research institutes to boost drug discovery, growing food safety concerns, increasing life science R&D spending, and technological advancements.

The key market players for Global Molecular Spectroscopy Market are listed below:

Thermofisher Scientific, Inc, Agilent Technologies ABB, Avantes, Block Engineering, Carl Zeiss Spectroscopy GmbH, Cobalt Light Systems Ltd, Galaxy Scientific, Gasera, Ibsen Photonics, Industrial Test Systems, Inc., Kaiser Optical Systems, Inc., Keit Spectrometers, Magritek, EMD Millipore Corporation, PerkinElmer Inc., Raptor Photonics PLC, Shimadzu Corporation, Spectral Evolution, Viavi Solutions, WITec GmbH, B&W Tek, StellarNet, Si-WareSystems, Foss, Jasco, Inc. •Jeol Ltd

The Molecular Spectroscopy market repot study offers a comprehensive analysis of the business models, key strategies, and respective market shares of some of the most prominent players in this landscape. Along with an in-depth commentary on the key influencing factors, market statistics in terms of revenues, segment-wise data, region-wise data, and country-wise data are offered in the full study. This study is one of the most comprehensive documentation that captures all the facets of the evolving Molecular Spectroscopy market.

The market is further segmented into:

Technology

Type

Application

Product Type

Geography

The global molecular spectroscopy market is segmented on the basis of technology, type, application, and geography. Based on technology,

The NMR spectroscopy is further segmented into Fourier Transform (FT-NMR), continuous wave, and solid state spectroscopy. UV visible spectroscopy is further segmented into single beam, double beam, array based and handheld spectroscopy. The handheld IR spectroscopy segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR among the UV-visible spectroscopy segments in the forecast period. IR spectroscopy is segmented based on spectrum into mid wave, short wave and far wave IR spectroscopy. Far wave IR spectroscopy segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period.

