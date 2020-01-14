Metal Chelates Market By Mode of Application (Fertigation, Soil, Foliar), By Type (Primary nutrients, secondary nutrients, micro nutrients), By Region (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of World).

The Global Metal Chelates Market was valued at USD 387.0 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 799.7 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.40% from 2017 to 2025.

Metal chelate is a compound where a metal ion is bonded to an anion. Synthetic iron chelates are majorly used to feed iron starving crops. Metal Chelate are mostly used in the agriculture industry as fertilizers. They are also used as soil additives for healthy plant growth. They also maintain the balance of salts and micro-nutrients inside the soil. The Chelation process is also used in the health care industry, in MRI scanners and in procedures where they have to remove some kind of metal from the body.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. BASF SE

2. Syngenta AG

3. Haifa Chemicals Ltd.

4. Van Iperen International

5. Protex International

6. Akzo Nobel N.V.

7. Nufarm Limited

8. Aries Agro Limited

9. Valagro SPA

10. Deretil Agronutritional

The Global Metal Chelates Market is segmented on the basis of crop type, Mode of Application, Type and Region.

1. By Crop type:

1.1 Fruits & Vegetables

1.2 Cereals & Grains

1.3 Oilseeds & Pulses

1.4 Other Crops

2. By Mode of Application:

2.1 Fertigation

2.2 Soil

2.3 Foliar

2.4 Others

3. By Type:

3.1 Secondary Nutrients

3.2 Primary Nutrients

3.3 Micronutrients

3.4 Other Nutrients

4. By Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Rest of World.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY:

Research study on the Global Metal Chelates Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review. The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

