Lithium Fluoride Market Analysis, Trends, Opportunity, Market Size and Segment Forecasts 2027

Lithium fluoride is an inorganic compound produced by the reaction between lithium hydroxide and hydrogen fluoride. It is also produced by the process of dissolving lithium carbonate in hydrogen fluoride. Lithium fluoride is highly preferred in molten salt chemistries and nuclear reactors due to its low melting point and high stability. In nuclear reactors, beryllium fluoride is blended with lithium fluoride to form a base solvent, which is used in molten-salt reactor experiments. Lithium fluoride is commonly used in enamel, glass, and ceramics industries as a fluxing agent. It is also used as heat sink material.

Furthermore, lithium fluoride is employed in X-ray monochromator plates and extraction of rare earth elements. Lithium fluoride has vast range of applications in the optics industry. It is used in specialized UV optics. It is also used to record ionizing radiation exposure from beta particles, neutrons, and gamma rays in thermo-luminescent dosimeters. Furthermore, lithium fluoride serves as a coupling layer to improve electron injection in organic LEDs and polymer LEDs.

Global Lithium Fluoride Market: Overview

Demand for lithium fluoride market is estimated to increase substantially in various end-user industries including: glass, energy, optics, pharmaceutical manufacturing, and metallurgy. The market size is likely to expand due to the rise in demand for lithium fluoride in the glass industry in the near future. Nuclear power generation is expected to be a key segment driving the demand for lithium fluoride during the forecast period.

According to a study presented by the World Nuclear Association, nuclear power accounted for more than 10% share of the global electricity as of February 2019. Demand for electricity has been increasing about twice as fast as the overall energy usage. It is poised to augment by more than half by 2040. Nuclear energy serves as a source of low carbon electricity generation, presenting strong potential for the lithium fluoride market.

Increase in demand for hybrid and electric cars is expected to augment the demand for lithium fluoride based batteries in the near future. Lithium fluoride has been used as analysis crystal for X-ray imaging in the pharmaceutical industry. This is likely to offer significant opportunities to the global lithium fluoride market in the next few years. Strong demand for molten salt applications and metallurgical processes is projected to drive the lithium fluoride market during the forecast period. However, implementation of stringent environmental regulations due to the toxicity of lithium fluoride is likely to hamper the market growth. Based on application, the global lithium fluoride market can be classified into glass, nuclear power generation, ceramic, optics, metallurgy processes, and others.

Global Lithium Fluoride Market: Key Players

Key manufacturers operating in the global lithium fluoride market include Crystran Ltd., Albemarle Corporation, FMC, Axiom Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Eagle Picher Technologies LLC, Alfa Aesar, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and UAB Optolita.