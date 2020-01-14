Know Reasons Why White Box Servers Market May See New Emerging Trends

A Qualitative Research Study accomplished by HTF MI Title on Global White Box Servers Market is conducted to provide hidden gems performance analysis 2020-2025. The study is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative information covering market size breakdown of revenue and volume (if applicable) by important segments. The report bridges the historical data from 2013 to 2018 and forecasted till 2025*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are Quanta, Wistron, Inventec, Hon Hai, MiTAC, Celestica, Super Micro Computer, Compal Electronics, Pegatron, ZT Systems, Hyve Solutions & Thinkmate.

The factors which are driving the growth of market include low cost and high degree of customization, increasing adoption of white box servers among end users, growing number of data centers, and rising adoption of Open Platforms such as Open Compute Project, Project Scorpio, and so on. Increase in the demand for micro servers from data centers provides ample of opportunities for the white box server market.

The drawback of choosing a white box server over a standard OEM server, is that they are less reliable and the components often lack redundancy. White box servers lower their risks of downtime by using clustering techniques for deployment. A cluster enables high availability in a computer system by grouping servers together to act like as a single system. With this in mind, a company should do a strong evaluation on the pros in cons of deploying white box servers to ensure that it is actually cost-effective.

Quanta dominated the market, with accounted for 31.68% of the White Box Server revenue market share in 2016. Wistron, Inventec are the key players and accounted for 31.09%, 15.67% respectively of the overall White Box Server market share in 2016. Global giant market mainly distributed in North America and Europe. It has unshakable status in this field.

In 2018, the global White Box Servers market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global White Box Servers status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the White Box Servers development in United States, Europe and China.

Competition Analysis:

Some of key competitors or manufacturers included in the study are Quanta, Wistron, Inventec, Hon Hai, MiTAC, Celestica, Super Micro Computer, Compal Electronics, Pegatron, ZT Systems, Hyve Solutions & Thinkmate

Market Analysis by Types: , Rack-mount Server, Blade Server & Whole Cabinet Server

Market Analysis by Applications: Data Center & Enterprise Customers

Quantitative Data:

Market Data breakdown by key geographies, Type & Application/End-users

• White Box Servers Market Revenue & Growth Rate by Type [, Rack-mount Server, Blade Server & Whole Cabinet Server] (Historical & Forecast)

• White Box Servers Market Revenue & Growth Rate by Application [Data Center & Enterprise Customers] (Historical & Forecast)

• White Box Servers Market Revenue & Growth Rate by Each Region Specified (Historical & Forecast)

• White Box Servers Market Volume & Growth Rate by Each Region Specified, Application & Type (Historical & Forecast)

• White Box Servers Market Revenue, Volume & Y-O-Y Growth Rate by Players (Base Year)

Important Features that are under offering & key highlights of the White Box Servers market report:

