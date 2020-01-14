Key Drivers Of Aviation Blockchain Market 2020-2027 Influencing The Growth By AVINOC Ltd, Infosys, Quillhash Technologies

The Aviation Blockchain Market is expected to grow worth of USD +421 Million and at a CAGR of +22% over the forecast period 2020-2027.

The Research Insights has recently added a new report to their database, which is titled as “Global Aviation Blockchain Market, forecast period 2027”. The study has also demonstrated a broad overview of the market players and their strategic business activities, therefore, making them one of the pioneers of the industry.

Growing demand for air travel around the globe has given rise to air traffic, greenfield and brownfield airport projects. With the passenger traffic and number of inbound and outbound flights growing, airports are focusing on digitalizing and automating processes to rise the efficiency and pace of their operations. Airports are implementing blockchain in cargo & baggage tracking, passenger identity management, and smart contract applications.

Top Key Players:

AVINOC Ltd, Infosys, Quillhash Technologies, and SkyBuy

The passenger identity management segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The usage of biometrics in the aviation industry for passenger processing offers opportunities to gather data for airlines and airports. Storing passenger information on blockchain for biometrics and ID tracking/management can allow airlines and airports to enhance their security.

On the basis of the competitive scenario, the report geographically has been divided into regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Latin America. North America has presently demonstrated to be the fastest growing regional market. In the later section of the report, the comprehensive study of the manufacturing cost structure and its evaluation has been conducted.

