Is Wireless Power Banks Market Really a Strong Market to Invest in?

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Wireless Power Banks’ market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country.

Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are

Samsung (South Korea)

Philips (Netherlands)

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China)

Goal Zero LLC (United States)

Shenzhen Awesome Technology Co., Ltd. (China)

Haier Group Corporation (China)

Xiaomi Corporation (China)

Astrum Holdings Limited (Hong Kong)

Ambrane India Pvt Ltd (India)

Intex Technologies (India)



Wireless charging is now widely used to charge smartphones and power banks can also charge devices using wireless technology. Power banks are portable batteries used to charge battery-powered items such as mobile phones and a host of other devices that would normally use a USB charger. Wireless power banks come with a built-in wireless charger so that they can wirelessly connect to the item they need to charge. It has a coil that it uses to transfer energy froth e charging pad to the item being charged.

Market Segmentation

by Type (Less than 3000mAh Capacity, 3001-5000mAh Capacity, 5001-10000mAh Capacity, Greater than 10000mAh Capacity), Application (Mobile, Tablet, Media Device, Other), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline)

Highlights of Influencing Trends: Increasing Popularity of the Wireless Charging System

Market Growth Drivers: Increased Demand for Wireless Charging Smartphones Leads Into Demand for Wireless Power Banks

Rise in the Acceptance of Smart Accessories

Advantage Such As Reduces the Number of Cables and Power Adapters

Restraints: Lack of Efficiency Compared To Traditional Chargers

Opportunities: Growing Consumer Electronics Industry

Technological Advancements in the Power Banks

Rise in the E-Commerce Industry

Challenges: Compatibility Issues for Wireless Charging

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

