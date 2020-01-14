IoT Analytics Market Analysis and Forecast From 2020 – 2026 | AWS, Atlassian, Canonical, CA Technologies, CollabNet, Codice Software, and Others

The market intelligence report on the IoT Analytics market forecasts its growth during the years 2019 to 2026. It examines the market size, share, demand, trends, gross revenue, total earnings and net value after a historical analysis of the data collected from the years 2014 to 2018 while taking 2019 as the base year. The study focuses on the driving factors, restrains and hurdles for the growth of the market. The researcher gives market insights relating to the upcoming areas in the business and the impact of technological innovations on the growth of the market.

The global IoT Analytics market is forecasted to reach USD 923.5 Million by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The rising trend towards digitalization and automation is one of the major factors driving the market growth. Moreover, the penetration of the internet will also boost the growth of the market in the coming years.

Key participants include AWS, Atlassian, Canonical, CA Technologies, CollabNet, Codice Software, GitHub, IC Manage, IBM, Luit Infotech, LogicalDOC, Microsoft, Micro Focus, SourceGear, and Perforce Software, among others

The research segments the market based on product type, applications and end-use. It profiles the key players of the business and their individual contribution to the global economy. The report focuses on significant investments, business ventures, mergers, acquisitions, collaborations along with the technological developments in the field. It also evaluates the upcoming and niche areas in the business. The researcher aims to offer expert insights related to the industry and the new opportunities available in the market.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global IoT Analytics market according to Product, Component, Application, End-user, and Region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Centralized IoT Analytics (CVCS)

Local IoT Analytics (LVCS)

Distributed IoT Analytics (DVCS)

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Operating System Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Windows

Linux

Others

Deployment type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Cloud

On-premises

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

IT And Telecommunications

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Education

Retail and Consumer Goods

Healthcare

Media and Entertainment

Others

The study includes a total of 15 chapters, distributed as:

Chapter 1 describes the scope of IoT Analytics products, market overview, opportunities, drivers, and risks.

Chapter 2 profiles the leading IoT Analytics manufacturers, with their price, sales, revenue, and global market share in the IoT Analytics sector in 2016 and 2017.

Chapter 3 analyzes the IoT Analytics competitive landscape, sales, revenue, and global market share of top manufacturers based on different regional markets.

Chapter 4 gives a breakdown of the data collected pertaining to the IoT Analytics at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue, and growth by regions, from 2016 and 2017.

Chapters 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9 break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue, and market share for key countries in the world, from 2016 and 2017.

Chapters 10 and 11 segment the sales by type and application, and focus on the sales market share, and growth rate by type and application from 2016 and 2017.

Chapter 12 gives an accurate forecast for the IoT Analytics market, based on regions, type, and applications, with sales and revenue, from 2016 and 2017.

Chapters 13, 14 and 15 describe the IoT Analytics sales channel, distributors, customers, and research findings, along with an exhaustive conclusion, appendix, and data source.

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2020–2026)

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

