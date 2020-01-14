Insecticides Market By Mode of Application (Soil Treatment, Foliar Spray, Seed Treatment), By Region (North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, Rest of World)

The Global Insecticides Market was valued at USD 13.73 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 22.37 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.57% from 2017 to 2025.

An insecticide is one of the most important pesticides in the market. Synthetic insecticides are very harmful and toxic to insects. The demand for insecticides is growing due to high crop losses from insects. High-performance organophosphates, habitat fragmentation are driving this market. The insecticide market is rising at a rapid rate to reducer fruit and vegetable crop damage from insects. Some insects have started to resist the synthetic insecticides as well, this will restrain the insecticides market.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Bayer AG

2. BASF SE

3. Chemchina

4. The DOW Chemical Company

5. FMC Corporation

6. E.I Du Pont De Nemours and Company

7. UPL Limited

8. Nufarm Limited

9. Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd

10. Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

The Global Insecticides Market is segmented on the basis of Formulation, Form, Mode of Application, Region, Crop Type, and Type.

1. By Formulation:

1.1 Granules

1.2 Oil Emulsions in Water

1.3 Emulsifiable Concentrates

1.4 Wettable Powders

1.5 Suspension Concentrates

1.6 Microencapsulated Suspensions

1.7 Other Formulations.

2. By Form:

2.1 Baits

2.2 Sprays

2.3 Strips.

3. By Mode of Application:

3.1 Soil Treatment

3.2 Foliar Spray

3.3 Post-Harvest

3.4 Seed Treatment

4. By Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Rest of World.

5. ByCrop Type :

5.1 Oilseeds & Pulses

5.2 Cereals & Grains

5.3 Fruits & Vegetables

5.4 Others.

6. ByType :

6.1 Organophosphates

6.2 Organochlorines

6.3 Botanical Insecticides

6.4 Carbamates

6.5 Pyrethroids

6.6 Others

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY :

Research study on the Global Insecticides Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review. The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

