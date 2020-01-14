Industrial Hemp Market Volume Forecast and Value Chain Analysis 2018 – 2028

According to a new market study, the Industrial Hemp Market is projected to reach a value of ~US$XX in 2019 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period 2018 – 2028. The presented study ponders over the micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to influence the growth prospects of the Industrial Hemp Market over the assessment period.

The market report throws light on the current trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that are likely to influence the dynamics of the Industrial Hemp Market on a global scale. The Five Force and SWOT analysis included in the report provides a fair idea of how the different players in the Industrial Hemp Market are adapting to the evolving market landscape.

Analytical insights enclosed in the report:

Raw material suppliers, traders, manufacturers, equipment/service providers in the Industrial Hemp Market

Market entry opportunities for potential market players

Revenue and pricing analysis of established market players in the Industrial Hemp Market

Pipeline and ongoing research and development projects

Sales and promotional strategies adopted by various market players

The report splits the Industrial Hemp Market into different market segments including, region, end-use, and application.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the current trends that are expected to impact the business strategies of key market players operating in the market. Further, the report offers valuable insights related to the promotional, marketing, pricing, and sales strategies of the established companies in the Industrial Hemp Market. The market share, growth prospects, and product portfolio of each market player are evaluated in the report along with relevant tables and figures.

The study aims to address the following doubts related to the Industrial Hemp Market:

How has the evolving regulatory landscape impacted the growth of the global Industrial Hemp Market?

Which region is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR growth during the forecast period 2018 – 2028?

How are the budding market players aiming to cement their position in the current market landscape?

Which market segment is expected to experience the slowest growth over the forecast period 2018 – 2028?

The demand from which end-use industry is expected to be the highest during the assessment period?

major players recognized across the industrial hemp market include Botanical Genetics, LLC, Ecofibre, Hemp Inc., Plains Industrial Hemp Processing Ltd., MARIJUANA COMPANY OF AMERICA, INC., Global Hemp Group Inc., American Hemp LLC, Valley Bio Limited, Boring Hemp Company, and HempFlax BV.

Hemp Inc., a recognized leader in industrial hemp industry announced that it has entered into an agreement with 2 Manifest Studio, LLC. For creating documentaries and docuseries for an estimated span of five years. As Hemp, Inc. is progressing in Arizona, it is expected to serve as an increasingly strategic area for hemp processing and distribution, and 2 Manifest Studio is diligently working towards capturing the developments commenced by Hemp, Inc.

MARIJUANA COMPANY OF AMERICA INC., provided updates on the harvest of their Canadian hemp project in which the company stated that the hemp cultivation in 2018 provided immense experience and knowledge the year’s large scale operation. The company further finds scope in the use of improved genetics for the refinement and processing activities. This showcases their continual focus on developments and improvements, providing major growth avenues for industrial hemp market.

Botanac, an industrial hemp production company based in Oklahoma recently harvested 104 acres grown legally, post the legalization of industrial hemp. The company being the first to grow as well as harvest the crop, with the industrial hemp seeds being let out for sale.

Classification of Industrial Hemp Market: Significant Segments

The industrial hemp market is segmented based on its application in end-user segments. The key application segments include pharmaceutical, animal care, paper products, packaging, textiles, construction materials, biodegradable plastics, cosmetics and body care products, automotive, food and beverages, and others.

The research study on industrial hemp market highlights a detailed assessment of the overall market. It comprises of in-depth insights, historical and factual data, and industry-validated and statistically-supported data that provides a better understanding of the industrial hemp market. The industrial hemp market report includes predictions using adequate set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report on industrial hemp market provides evaluations and data based on regions, technology, market segments, and applications.

The report comprises a thorough market analysis on:

Segments of market

Market Influencers

Industrial hemp Market Size

Supply and Demand

Latest trends and challenges in the industrial hemp market

Major manufacturers of Industrial hemp

Value Chain

Technology

Geographical assessment includes:

North America Market of Industrial hemp focusing on Canada and US.

Latin America Industrial hemp Market comprising Mexico, Brazil, and Rest of Latin America.

Western Europe Industrial hemp Market that includes Germany, Italy, U.K, France, Nordic countries, Netherlands, Spain, Luxembourg, Belgium, and Rest of Western Europe.

Eastern Europe Market of Industrial hemp including Poland, Russia, and Rest of Eastern Europe.

Asia Pacific Market of Industrial hemp including China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand.

Japan Industrial hemp Market

Middle East and Africa Industrial hemp Market­­-GCC, South Africa, and Rest of MEA.

The industrial hemp market research study is a glance of first-hand information gained by analyzing the market in a qualitatively and quantitatively. This data is obtained with the help of research analysts, experts in the industry and participants across the value chain. The detailed assessment of the trends in the parent market, macro-economic metrics, factors governing the market, and market attractiveness according to segments are all included in the report. The industrial hemp market study also hints the influence of the several factors on the regions and market segments.

The report illustrates:

Detailed overview of Parent Market

Changing Dynamics of Industrial hemp Market

Thorough Market Classification

Market Valuation with respect to Volume and Value: Current, Historical and Projected Data

Latest industrial trends and developments

Competitive Landscape

Major Players- Strategies and Product offerings

Geographies and Potential and Niche Segments that exhibit promising growth

Neutral perspective of Market Performance

Necessary information for Companies to help improve and sustain their presence in the market

NOTE – All statements of fact, opinion, or analysis expressed in reports are those of the respective analysts. They do not necessarily reflect formal positions or views of Future Market Insights.

