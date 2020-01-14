Increasing Demand For Nucleic Acid Labeling Market To Fuel Revenue Growth Through 2016 – 2026

Nucleic acid labeling techniques has wide range of applications in Life sciences industry. Nucleic acid Labeling is mainly used to identify proteins, DNA and RNA by using various Labeling techniques. Currently multiple labels are available in the market for specific applications. Proper labeling technique strategy is the key to identify the specific molecules. Previously, market is more dominated by radioactive Labeling techniques.

However, because of the safety concerns radioactive techniques are less preferred. Hence, non-radioactive Labeling techniques gaining traction to identify molecules specifically owing to their highly sensitive and safety concerns.

In the non-radioactive category, Chemiluminescent and chemifluorescent techniques has replaced the use of radioactive molecules to identify the antibodies. Various companies are involved in developing the novel nucleic acid Labeling test kits for various applications.

Majorly diagnostic companies are actively involved in developing the nucleic acid test kits. The nucleic acid Labeling is mainly dominated by the bigger players than medium and small players.

With increase in healthcare expenditure, personalized healthcare treatments, increase in Research and development expenditure and rise in research activities specifically in genomic research and disease diagnosis are the factors fueling growth of this market during the forecast year. However, less skilled professionals and costly process are the major factors hindering the growth of this market.

Global the nucleic acid labeling market is divided into following:

Based on product, the global nucleic acid labeling market is divided into following

Reagents and Kits

Services

Based on application, the global nucleic acid labeling market is divided into following

Microarray

Blotting

FISH

In Situ Hybridization

DNA Sequencing

PCR

Other Application

Based on End user, the global nucleic acid labeling market is divided into following

Diagnostic centers

Research centers

Hospitals

Based on the product, the market was segmented into reagents and kits and Services. Among them, reagents and kits market will have the largest market share than the services due to their use in various diagnostic and research centers. Furthermore, increase in R & D expenditure also boosts the market during the forecast year.

Based on the application, major market share was dominated by the DNA sequencing technique. It has many applications in identification of genetic disorders, tumors genetic variations and much more are fueling the growth of this market during the forecast period.

In addition to that, increase in R & D projects are also one of the factors driving the growth of this market. Companies are interested in developing new generation DNA sequencing techniques that can provide rapid and efficient genomic sequencing than the conventional sequencing

On the basis of end user, nucleic acid Labeling market is segmented into Diagnostic centers, Research centers and Hospitals. Research centers occupies the major market share owing to increase in funding by government organizations to increase research activity and for the drug discovery purposes.

Few companies are launching specific reagents and kits that can be used specifically for research purpose this shows the significance of the research centers impact in this nucleic acid labeling market

Depending on the geographic region, nucleic acid Labeling market is segmented into five key regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. North America accounts the major market share because of increase in personalized medicines, identifying the genetic modifications and therapeutic areas are the factors contributing the growth of this market during the forecast period. In future, emerging markets like China and Brazil are expected to have significant growth by the end of the forecast period.

Major players in the nucleic acid labeling market include Merck & Co., Inc., PerkinElmer, Inc., New England Biolabs, F. Hoffmann La-Roche AG, Enzo Biochem, General Electric Company, Vector Laboratories, Promega Corporation and Agilent Technologies

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Nucleic Acid Labeling Market Segments

Nucleic Acid Labeling Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2015

Nucleic Acid Labeling Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2024

Nucleic Acid Labeling Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Nucleic Acid Labeling Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis includes

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Report Highlights:

Shifting Industry dynamics

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected industry size Recent industry trends

Key Competition landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

