In Vitro Toxicity Testing Market: Technological Growth Map with an Impact-Analysis

The key players in the global in vitro toxicity testing market are Charles River Laboratories International Inc., Covance Inc., Mattek Corporation, and Accelrys. Some of the emerging key players are Agilent Technologies, Caliper Life Science Inc., Life Technologies Corporation, and Molecular Discovery Ltd. The competition in the global in vitro toxicity testing market is intensified by the innovative product development that are centered on faster and accurate outcomes, reports Transparency Market Research (TMR) in a new study.

“In the global in vitro toxicity testing market, the shares are scattered among several players. However, a fragmented market provides reduced entry barriers to the new entrants and enables them to make a mark with innovative technologies and establish themselves in the market,” says the author of the report. In recent years, there has been an increase in acquisitions of small companies by larger players to capture a wider consumer base. This trend is likely to make the in vitro toxicity testing market a more consolidated competitive arena in the long term.

Growing Preference for In Vitro Toxicity Testing Owing to Wide Range of Toxicity Pathways Offered

There are three key factors positively influencing the growth of the global in vitro toxicity testing market. The rising ethical concerns over the use of animals for toxicity testing is one of them. “Various animal welfare associations and organizations have increased their efforts towards the elimination of toxicity testing on animals,” says a TMR analyst. Moreover, the animal testing is a tedious effort and involves high costs. These factors have encouraged pharmaceutical companies to eliminate animal testing and shift their focus to in vitro testing.

Moreover, several governments have made regulatory bodies that are taking efforts to eliminate the inhumane animal testing. The regulatory bodies have started penalizing the labs involved in toxicity tests on animals. Furthermore, the in vitro toxicity testing covers a wide range of toxicity pathways at a very low concentration which is otherwise not possible in animal testing. These factors are promoting the adoption of in vitro toxicity testing, thereby boosting the growth of the global in vitro toxicity testing market.

Vendors to Shift towards Robotics to Boost Credibility of In Vitro Toxicity Testing

In vitro toxicity testing has not turned out to be a highly reliable predictor of in vivo testing. This testing cannot be applied to the decision making involved in early drug development. This factor has posed a serious question to the predictive power of in vitro toxicity testing.

However, the technological advancement of in vitro toxicity testing is likely to open new avenues for the global in vitro toxicity testing market. The use of robotics and technologically advanced molecular biological techniques will help in acquiring more human-like responses during testing. Advanced microarray technology and combination of omics technologies with in vitro testing methods are the future of in vitro toxicity testing market and will help in overcoming the prediction issue.

Cosmetics and Household Products to Lead Marginally Owing to Impressive Growth in Global Cosmetics Market

By end-use industry, cosmetics and household products was the leading segment by revenue in 2015. The segment is estimated to maintain its position until 2018. The segment will expand at a CAGR of 11.9% from 2012 to 2018, reaching US$1.91 bn by 2019. However, the food industry will be the fastest growing segment owing to increased use of in vitro toxicity testing in canned and processed foods.

Based on type, the global in vitro toxicity testing market is segmented into toxic substances, absorption, and dose. The absorption type is the leading segment because of its wide application in the chemicals toxicity testing in the pharmaceutical, chemical, and cosmetics industry. However, the dose segment is anticipated to grow at a rapid pace.

In terms of geography, North America was the leading segment in 2015. However, Europe is anticipated to surpass North America by 2016 and will retain leadership in the market until the end of 2018. The Asia and RoW segments will expand at the fastest rate owing to augmented demand for toxicity testing from pharmaceutical and chemical industry.

The global in vitro toxicity testing market was valued at US$2.68 bn in 2015 and is expected to reach US$4.11 bn by 2018, expanding at a CAGR of 15.3% from 2012 to 2018.

