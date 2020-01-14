Hydroxypropyl Starch Ether Market – Trends, Business Strategies and Opportunities By 2027

Global Hydroxypropyl Starch Ether Market: Overview

Hydroxypropyl Starch Ether (HPS) is a chemical compound used for several applications such as papermaking, building materials, cosmetics, and others. It is extensively used in numerous industries owing to properties such as high stability and biocompatibility. Moreover, the prominent market players are engaging in research and development activities to enhance their product, thereby fuelling the market’s growth. The global hydroxypropyl starch ether market is expected to witness tremendous growth during the forecast period owing to increasing applications in the end-use industries.

Below are some major developments in the global hydroxypropyl starch ether market:

Looking at the rising need for gelatin free food products Emsland has developed a new gelatin free and protein rich jelly bar.

They used a new hydroxypropylated starch called Emden ET 50 to manufacture the jelly bar. This compound is apt for the production of fat free confectioneries.

This compound acts as an excellent gelling agent and enhances the shelf life of the product.

The development of Emden ET 50 has led companies to engage in further research and development activities to increase its applications in other food products. This new confectionary solution has presented great growth opportunities for the global hydroxypropyl starch ether market.

Prominent players in the global hydroxypropyl starch ether market include Emsland, Agrana, YouFu Chemical, Gomez Chemical, Ingredion, Avebe, and Yiteng New Material.