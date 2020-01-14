How will the Indonesia Coding and Marking Systems Market drivers, restraints and future opportunities affect the market dynamics and a subsequent analysis of the associated trends?

Various industries in Indonesia, including food and beverage, automotive, and healthcare, are increasingly using coding and marking systems for product labelling purposes. This is the reason the coding and marking systems market in Indonesia is progressing rapidly. Valuing around $27 million in 2017, the domain is slated to register a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period 2018–2023.

Get the Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/indonesia-coding-and-marking-systems-market/report-sample

Coding and marking systems are required to print details, such as expiry date and batch number, on the labels of products. Analog technology was used earlier for the purpose; however, the technology proved ineffective as the complexities in the marking and coding process increased. As the analog technology became obsolete with time, manufacturers started adopting high-tech coding equipment, leading to the rapid growth of the coding and marking systems market in Indonesia. Continuous inkjet, thermal inkjet, laser coding and marking, print and apply labeling, drop-on-demand, valve jet, thermal transfer overprinting, and hot-melt jet are the different technologies used in these systems.

Among these, coding and marking systems based on the continuous inkjet technology registered the highest sales volume during the historical period 2013–2017. This can be attributed to their lower operational costs and longer operating time. Additionally, these can be used on a variety of surfaces, including plastic, glass, metal, and paper. Coming to application, polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottles saw the largest usage of coding and marking systems during the historical period. This was due to the heavy use of PET bottles for packaging purposes, owing to their toughness and cost-effectiveness.

Make Enquiry Before Purchase @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=indonesia-coding-and-marking-systems-market

The future sales volume for coding and marking systems is slated to be the highest for metal parts, which is projected to be another Indonesian coding and marking systems market growth-driving factor. Among all the industries where coding and marking systems are used, the food and beverage industry generated the highest demand during the historical period. Of all edible substances, beverages contributed the highest revenue to the market, further cementing the above-mentioned finding that such systems are heavily used for PET bottles.

The research offers the size of the Indonesian coding and marking systems market for the period 2013–2023.

INDONESIA CODING AND MARKING SYSTEMS MARKET

By Technology – Continuous Inkjet, Laser Coding and Marking, Thermal Inkjet, Drop-on-Demand, Print and Apply Labeling, Thermal Transfer Overprinting, and Others

By Application – PET Bottles, Metal Cans, Flexible Films and Foils, Rigid Plastic Containers, Glass Bottles and Containers, Paperboard, Corrugated Packaging, Retail-Ready Packaging, Shrink Wrap, Extrusions, Plastic and Rubber Parts, Wooden Materials, Metal Parts, Bags, and Others

By End User – Food and Beverage (Baked Goods and Cereals, Beverages, Candies and Confectionery, Dairy, Eggs, Fruits and Vegetables, Meat and Poultry, Pet Food and Animal Feed, Salty Snacks, and Others), Tobacco, Cosmetics, and Personal and Home Care, Electrical and Electronics, Automotive and Aerospace, Chemical, Healthcare (Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices), Building and Construction, and Others

By City – Jakarta, Surabaya, Bandung, Semarang, and Others

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald