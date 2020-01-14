HCV Brake Components Market Expected to Grow at a Healthy Rate Between 2018 – 2028

According to a new market study, the HCV Brake Components Market is projected to reach a value of ~US$XX in 2019 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period 2018 – 2028. The presented study ponders over the micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to influence the growth prospects of the HCV Brake Components Market over the assessment period.

The market report throws light on the current trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that are likely to influence the dynamics of the HCV Brake Components Market on a global scale. The Five Force and SWOT analysis included in the report provides a fair idea of how the different players in the HCV Brake Components Market are adapting to the evolving market landscape.

Analytical insights enclosed in the report:

Raw material suppliers, traders, manufacturers, equipment/service providers in the HCV Brake Components Market

Market entry opportunities for potential market players

Revenue and pricing analysis of established market players in the HCV Brake Components Market

Pipeline and ongoing research and development projects

Sales and promotional strategies adopted by various market players

The report splits the HCV Brake Components Market into different market segments including, region, end-use, and application.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the current trends that are expected to impact the business strategies of key market players operating in the market. Further, the report offers valuable insights related to the promotional, marketing, pricing, and sales strategies of the established companies in the HCV Brake Components Market. The market share, growth prospects, and product portfolio of each market player are evaluated in the report along with relevant tables and figures.

The study aims to address the following doubts related to the HCV Brake Components Market:

How has the evolving regulatory landscape impacted the growth of the global HCV Brake Components Market?

Which region is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR growth during the forecast period 2018 – 2028?

How are the budding market players aiming to cement their position in the current market landscape?

Which market segment is expected to experience the slowest growth over the forecast period 2018 – 2028?

The demand from which end-use industry is expected to be the highest during the assessment period?

key players identified in the global HCV brake component market incudes Continental AG, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Delphi Automotive PLC, Valeo S.A, Federal-Mogul Holdings Corporation, Nissin Kogyo Co. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Akebono Brake Industry Co Ltd, Magneti Marelli S.p.A, Mando Corporation, Brembo S.p.A., Gorilla Brake and Components Inc. and Bendix Spicer Foundation Brakes LLC.

Key Vendor Developments

In 2018, Meritor Inc. announced Air Disc Brakes as standard feature in Freightliner series of heavy trucks

In 2017, the company launched air disc brakes for tractors and trailers

In 2016, Continental AG established electronic braking system manufacturing facility in Manesar, India

In 2015, Continental AG entered into joint venture with Huayu Automotive Systems Co. Ltd, for improvement and development of Brake components.

In 2015, ZF Friedrichshafen AG acquired the U.S.-based TRW, which is a global manufacturer & supplier of automotive components for both OEM as well as aftermarket and named it as ZF TRW Automotive Holdings Corporation.

In January 2017, Valeo S.A. introduced 360ABE nearshield, which is a new autonomous emergency braking system that will bring the vehicle to automatic halt to prevent impact by eliminating blind spots especially while reversing.

In 2016, Valeo Japan Co., LTD, demonstrated for the media its automated parking and braking technologies at its Tsukuba Techno Centre, Japan.

In 2016, Mando Corporation established R&D facility in Chennai, India for development & production of brakes and brake components.

NOTE – All statements of fact, opinion, or analysis expressed in reports are those of the respective analysts. They do not necessarily reflect formal positions or views of Future Market Insights.

