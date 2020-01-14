Global Spherical Silica Market 2019 – 2024

Spherical silica powder refers to the spherical silicon dioxide powder material made of irregular corner silicon powder by process of flame and fusion method, VMC Method, etc. It is featured by small surface area, good liquidity and low stress. They are widely used in semiconductor encapsulation material filler.

Scope of the Report:

Spherical silica powder refers to the spherical silicon dioxide powder material made of irregular corner silicon powder by process of flame and fusion method, VMC Method, etc. By high sphericity and high purity, the products have since steadfastly protected the reliability of semiconductors which are growing increasingly high in density and function.

Japan monopolized the spherical silica market in recent years. In global market, the production of spherical silica increases from 64906 MT in 2013 to 91113 MT In 2017, at a CAGR of 8.85%. In 2017, the global Spherical Silica market is led by Japan, capturing about 67.35% of global Spherical Silica production. At present, the major manufacturers of Spherical Silica are concentrated in Micron, Denka, Tatsumori, Admatechs, Shin-Etsu Chemical, etc. Denka is the world leader, holding 33.74% production market share in 2017. In application, spherical silica downstream is wide and recently Spherical Silica has acquired increasing significance in various fields of semiconductor encapsulation material filler. In 2017, the Spherical Silica consumption (sales) in Filler was 74365 MT, and it will reach 159300 MT in 2023; while the sales market share in Filler was 81.62% in 2017 and will be 86.15% in 2024.

In the future, global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, spherical silica production will show a trend of steady growth. In 2024 the production of spherical silica is estimated to be 184900 MT. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future.

The worldwide market for Spherical Silica is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 9.2% over the next five years, will reach 660 million US$ in 2024, from 390 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Spherical Silica in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Micron

Denka

Tatsumori

Admatechs

Shin-Etsu Chemical

Imerys

Sibelco Korea

Jiangsu Yoke Technology

NOVORAY

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers: 0.01 m-10 m, 10 m-20 m, Above 20 m

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Filler, Sintering, Coating, Other

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Spherical Silica product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Spherical Silica, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Spherical Silica in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Spherical Silica competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Spherical Silica breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Spherical Silica market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Spherical Silica sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

