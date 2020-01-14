Global Single-Cell Genome Sequencing Market Future Demand & Growth Analysis with Forecast up to 2026

Global Single-Cell Genome Sequencing Market report is the best source that gives CAGR 14.71% values with variations during the forecast period of 2018-2025 for the market. The study encompasses market drivers and restraints by using SWOT analysis, along with their impact on the demand over the forecast period. Global Single-Cell Genome Sequencing Market report endows with a profound overview of product specification, product type, production analysis, and technology by taking into consideration the major factors such as revenue, cost, and gross margin. The report has been prepared based on the market type, size of the organization, availability on-premises and the end-users’ organization type.

Global Single-Cell Genome Sequencing Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 851.96 million to an estimated value of USD 2554.05 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 14.71% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the single-cell genome sequencing market are Fluidigm Corporation, QIAGEN, Illumina, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Bio- Rad Laboratories, Inc., 10x Genomics, BD, Oxford Nanopore Technologies, BGI, Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc., Novogene Corporation, Takara Bio Inc., Zephyrus Biosciences, Inc. Johnson & Johnson Private Limited, DNA Electronics.

Single-cell genome sequencing is a process which uses next generation sequencing techniques to get the information about the cells so that one can examine them and understand their function in the context of their microenvironment. This sequencing helps in examine the activities done by the each cell. This technique is very useful in cancer research, neurobiology, and immunology microbiology. Increasing cases of chronic disease is the major factor fuelling the growth of this market.

By Type

Instruments

Reagents

By Technology

NGS

PCR

qPCR

Microarray

MDA

By Workflow

Single Cell Isolation

Sample Preparation

Genomic Analysis

By Disease Area

Cancer

Immunology

Prenatal Diagnosis

Neurobiology

Microbiology

Others

By Application

Circulating Cells

Cell Differentiation

Genomic Variation

Subpopulation Characterization

Others

By End- User

Academic & Research Laboratories

Biotechnology & Biopharmaceutical Companies

Clinics

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

In February 2018, PerkinElmer announced that they have acquired RHS so that they can expand buyer’s genomic research offerings. With better experienced team they can provide new product to the clinical and applied research markets.

In January 2017, Illumina, Inc., and Bio- Rad Laboratories, Inc., announced the launch of their Illumina Bio-Rad Single Cell Sequencing Solutions which will provide ability to the researcher to investigate cells in tissue functions, therapeutic response and disease progression. This will also help them to understand functions in complicated tissues.

Global single-cell genome sequencing market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of single-cell genome sequencing market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

• Increasing R&D investment in single cell genomics space is driving the growth of this market

• Rising number of SCG centers is another factor driving the market growth

• High price of the single cell genome sequencing is restraining the growth of this market

• Increasing analytical challenges in measurement of single molecule of DNA is restraining the market growth.

