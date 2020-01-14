Public Relations Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast (2020-2023)

The Business Research Company’s Public Relations Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The public relations (PR) market consists of sales of public relations and related services. Public relations services’ companies manage, design and implement communication between an organization and its customers. Activities of PR firms aims to promote the image of their clients and encourages favorable relations between the client and its stakeholders, such as consumers, government, general public, employees and investors.

Major players in the public relations (PR) market are IPG, Publicis, Omnicom, WPP and Prezly.

The global public relations market was valued at about $63.8 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $93.07 billion at a CAGR of 9.9% through 2022.

North America was the largest region in the public relations market in 2018. This region is expected to remain the largest during the next five years. The public relations market in North America is forecasted to register the highest CAGR during 2018-2023, followed by Europe.

Rising need to gain competitive advantage is driving the public relations market. Public relations can unite all functions with a single vision as per the mission of the organization. A well-made, integrated PR plan can connect customers and clients with the organization and creates competitive advantage for organizations. It helps to attract attention and raise the visibility for the product/service. In 2016, in a PR Campaign, beverages brand Tropicana set out to show that even a small 150ml glass of Tropicana orange juice provides 60 percent of the daily Vitamin C. They set up an interactive billboard in London and showed an animated character, Little Glass, which discussed the health benefits of Vitamin C, of orange juice, specifically Tropicana and Tropicana representatives gave away 150ml glasses of orange juice.

Stringent data collection regulations such as GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) prove to be a restraint on the market. These regulations strengthen data protection and privacy of a country’s citizens, regardless of where they live or work. For instance, the companies that collect personal information from EU customers, receive web traffic from the EU, or do business with EU citizens, fall under the ambit of GDPR. GDPR helps customers be aware of the type of data being collected and thus can opt-out or decline to opt-in.

