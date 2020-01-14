Global Powdered Tea Market 2019-2025

Powdered Tea market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Powdered Tea volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Powdered Tea market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Powdered Tea in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Powdered Tea manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Aiya

ShaoXing Royal Tea

Marushichi Seicha

ITOEn

Ujimatcha

Yanoen

AOI Seicha

DoMatcha

Lipton

Bakerdream

Wuyi

SOCONA

Doking

Deepure

Segment by Regions: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India

Segment by Type: Drinking-use Tea, Additive-use Tea

Segment by Application: Drinkin Tea, Pastry, Ice Cream, Beverage

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Industry Overview of Powdered Tea

1.1 Definition of Powdered Tea

1.2 Powdered Tea Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Powdered Tea Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Drinking-use Tea

1.2.3 Additive-use Tea

1.3 Powdered Tea Segment by Applications

1.3.1 Global Powdered Tea Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Drinking Tea

1.3.3 Pastry

1.3.4 Ice Cream

1.3.5 Beverage

1.4 Global Powdered Tea Overall Market

1.4.1 Global Powdered Tea Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Powdered Tea Production (2014-2025)

1.4.3 North America Powdered Tea Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 Europe Powdered Tea Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 China Powdered Tea Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Japan Powdered Tea Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Powdered Tea Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.8 India Powdered Tea Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Powdered Tea

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Powdered Tea

2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Powdered Tea

3 Development and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Powdered Tea

3.1 Capacity and Commercial Production Date

3.2 Global Powdered Tea Manufacturing Plants Distribution

3.3 Major Manufacturers Technology Source and Market Position of Powdered Tea

3.4 Recent Development and Expansion Plans

4 Key Figures of Major Manufacturers

4.1 Powdered Tea Production and Capacity Analysis

4.2 Powdered Tea Revenue Analysis

4.3 Powdered Tea Price Analysis

4.4 Market Concentration Degree

……….

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald