Global Modem Market 2019 – 2024

Modem is a device that provides access to the Internet. The modem connects to the ISP, which typically provides either cable or DSL Internet service. Cable modems have a coaxial (or “coax”) connection, which is the same type of connector found on a TV or cable box. This connects to a cable port on the wall. DSL modems have a telephone connector, also called an RJ-11 jack, which connects to a telephone socket on the wall.

Scope of the Report:

The market is driven by various end-user industries. As the downstream consumption usually follows with developed and rapid economic growth areas, such as BRICS, the developed areas? company prefers investing to underdevelopment regions these years.

The key players are Motorola, Cisco, ARRIS, NETGEAR, Linksys, Ubee (Ambit), D-Link, TP-Link, Asus, Toshiba, Actiontec, Skyworth, Huawei, ZTE, Pantech, Lenovo, Zoom, Cradlepoint, USRobotics, PHILIPS, Westell and so on. Motorola, Cisco, ARRIS and NETGEAR are the leaders.

The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product’s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Looking to the future years, the slow downward price trend in recent years will maintain. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent acquisitions and strategic alliances adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Meanwhile, optimize product mix and further develop value-added capabilities to maximize margins. Manufacturers can take advantage of this situation by reinforcing their production units and supply-chains to avoid any delay in production turn-around-times (TAT) and supply-lead-times.

Significant and lasting barriers make entry into this market difficult. These barriers include, but are not limited to: (i) product development costs; (ii) capital requirements; (iii) intellectual property rights; (iv) regulatory requirement; and (v) Transitions unfair methods of competition. Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Even so, the market is intensely competitive .The study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

The worldwide market for Modem is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.6% over the next five years, will reach 11500 million US$ in 2024, from 8780 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Modem in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Motorola

Cisco

ARRIS

NETGEAR

Linksys

Ubee (Ambit)

D-Link

TP-Link

Asus

Toshiba

Actiontec

Skyworth

Huawei

ZTE

Pantech

Lenovo

Zoom

Cradlepoint

USRobotics

PHILIPS

Westell

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers: DSL, Cable, Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Household Application, Commercial Application

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Modem product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Modem, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Modem in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Modem competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Modem breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Modem market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Modem sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

