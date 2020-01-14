Global Micro-Mobile Data Center Market 2019 – 2024

The granular level configuration or layout of micro data centers is termed as micro-mobile data center. It is popular as plug and play unit, which has all the devices of a conventional data center. Emergence of a micro-mobile data center offers an enterprise compact facility loaded with features including board cooling, uninterrupted UPS, storage systems and others. Furthermore, these data centers can not only be deployed outdoors or indoors but also in the rough terrain. In addition, the self propelled capacity of micro mobile data center market helps in easy navigation. In simple terms, the micro modular blueprint also aids in lowering the physical footprint as well as energy consumption by the existing brick and mortar type.

Scope of the Report:

Data center operators face an increasing need for low latency and reliable data center infrastructures, which enable remote deployment and scalability according to the demand. Micro mobile data centers are equipped with inbuilt power and cooling infrastructures, which address customers’ capacity needs and ensure quicker deployments. They also help in reducing the IT infrastructure costs. Micro mobile data centers are also being increasingly adopted, due to the remote monitoring and management capabilities. These micro mobile data center advantages are expected to fuel the growth of the global market.

QYR predicts large number of organizations will adopt micro data centers. During the forecast period, the market is estimated to grow significantly and presents a potential opportunity for various data center hardware, infrastructure vendors, and operators in the data center industry. At present, in developed countries, the Data Center Server industry is generally at a more advanced level. The world’s top vendors are mainly concentrated in US. The top three manufacturers are HP, Dell, IBM, respectively with global market share as 7.74%, 3.67% and 6.01% in 2016.

China is expected to be the largest Micro Data Center Market in terms of market size, and Asia-Pacific (APAC) is expected to emerge as a high-growth market. The global Micro-Mobile Data Center market is valued at 2700 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 11300 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 27.0% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Micro-Mobile Data Center.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Micro-Mobile Data Center market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Micro-Mobile Data Center market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Schneider Electric

Hewlett

Rittal

Vertiv

IBM

Eaton

Delta Power Solutions

Orbis

Vapor IO

Canovate

IDC

Altron

Cannon Technologies

Huawei

Sicon Chat Union Electric

KSTAR

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers: Up to 25 RU, 25 40 RU, Above 40 RU

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), IT and telecom, Government and defense, Energy, Manufacturing, Others

