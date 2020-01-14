Global Metal Waste And Recycling Market 2019 – 2024

Metal Scrap includes ferrous scrap and non- ferrous scrap.

Iron and steel scrap, also referred to as ferrous scrap, comes from end of life products (old or obsolete scrap) as well as scrap generated from the manufacturing process (new, prime or prompt scrap). Obsolete ferrous scrap is recovered from automobiles, steel structures, household appliances, railroad tracks, ships, farm equipment and other sources.

Request for Sample with [email protected] https://www.researchtrades.com/request-sample/1822595

Nonferrous metals, including aluminum, copper, lead, nickel, tin, zinc, and others, are among the few materials that do not degrade or lose their chemical or physical properties in the recycling process. As a result, nonferrous metals have the capacity to be recycled an infinite number of times.

Scope of the Report:

Metals are among the first materials to be captured in the recycling process. They are a great recyclable because of their high value, metal density lends to efficiency in transport, and the properties of metals allow them to recycled again and again. The scrap metal recycling in the United States is to be a $26.83 billion industry in 2018, and metal recyclers in the U.S. handle about 120 million tons of recyclables each year. Some of these major recyclables are iron, steel, aluminum, copper, lead, and zinc.

Scrap metal is generated as a by-product of industrial manufacturing, construction and demolition, and the disposal of obsolete metal products. It is a continuous resource made from appliances, buildings, bridges, airplanes, old cars and more. Scrap metal is truly one of our our most precious resources because it will never be depleted, and it can be remelted and reshaped into new products countless times.

The global Metal Recycling market is volume at 612619 K MT in 2017 and is expected to reach 688044 K MT by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.46% between 2017 and 2025.

The worldwide market for Metal Waste and Recycling is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.9% over the next five years, will reach 340600 million US$ in 2024, from 287600 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Metal Waste and Recycling in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers: Iron, Copper, Aluminum, Lead

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Building & Construction, Automotive, Equipment Manufacturing, Shipbuilding, Consumer Appliances, Battery, Packaging, Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Metal Waste and Recycling product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Metal Waste and Recycling, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Metal Waste and Recycling in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Metal Waste and Recycling competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Metal Waste and Recycling breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Metal Waste and Recycling market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Metal Waste and Recycling sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

About us:

Research Trades has team of experts who works on providing exhaustive analysis pertaining to market research on a global basis. This comprehensive analysis is obtained by a thorough research and study of the ongoing trends and provides predictive data regarding the future estimations, which can be utilized by various organizations for growth purposes.

We distribute customized reports that focus on meeting the client’s specific requirement. Our database consists of a large collection of high-quality reports obtained using a customer-centric approach, thus providing valuable research insights.

Contact Us:

Email: [email protected]

Call us: +1 6269994607 (US) +91 7507349866 (IND)

SkypeID: researchtradescon

Web: http://www.researchtrades.com

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald