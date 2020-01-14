Global Mechanical Presses Market 2019 – 2024

Mechanical press is a device designed to apply very high force to form, shape, or cut materials, to compress solids, or to extract liquids. Mechanical presses range in size from very small units that are operated by hand, to large powered industrial units used in manufacturing and assembly line applications.

In the coming years there is an increasing demand for mechanical presses in the regions of China and Europe that is expected to drive the market for more advanced mechanical presses. Increasing of automotive fields expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, increasing of spending on general industry, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of mechanical presses will drive growth in gloabl markets.

The worldwide market for Mechanical Presses is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.2% over the next five years, will reach 9500 million US$ in 2024, from 7880 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Mechanical Presses in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Schuler

Komatsu

JIER

Yangli Group

Isgec Heavy Engineering Ltd

QIQIHAR NO.2

Jsc”Tjazhmekhpress”

Aida

World Group

SEYI

SMS Group

Yadon

Rongcheng

Amada

Xuduan

Hitachi Zosen

Fagor Arrasate

Chin Fong

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers: Less than 2500KN, 2500KN-10000KN, More than 10000KN

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Automotive industry, Ship Building industry, Aerospace industry, General Machine industry, Home appliances, Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Mechanical Presses product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Mechanical Presses, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Mechanical Presses in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Mechanical Presses competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Mechanical Presses breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Mechanical Presses market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Mechanical Presses sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

